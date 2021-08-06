CIO Leadership: Building a Resilient Global Supply Chain Will Drive the Discussion at HMG Strategy’s Philadelphia CIO Summit on Sept. 8

HMG Strategy
·7 min read

Top-tier business technology executives will also explore the role of CIOs, CISOs and business technology executives in designing the future workplace

The 2021 HMG Live! Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit

Join the top CIOs and business technology executives from the Greater Philadelphia area as we explore recommendations for making global supply chains more resilient.
WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 8. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that business technology executives face today – and into the future.

Timely topics to be explored at the 2021 HMG Live! Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include recommendations for providing greater resiliency to companies' global supply chains to protect their businesses today and into the future as well as recommendations for designing the workplace of the future and the key considerations that executive teams need to identify and act on.

“Supply chain disruptions have been a top business concern for CEOs and line-of-business leaders for the past year and continue to be problematic,” said Hunter Muller President and CEO at HMG Strategy. “Thanks to their unique view across the enterprise, CIOs and business technology executives can offer valuable recommendations for providing greater resiliency to global supply chains to help protect businesses today and into the future.”

World-class CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 8 will include:

  • Autumn Bayles, SVP Global Supply Chain, Aramark

  • Lawrence Bilker, EVP & CIO, Pyramid Healthcare

  • Richard M. Entrup, Managing Director, Enterprise Innovation and 5G Solutions, Verizon

  • Francisco Fraga, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Campbell Soup Company

  • Hugo Fueglein, Managing Director, CIO/IT Practice, Diversified Search

  • Joseph Gimigliano, CTO, Mount Sinai Health System

  • Mario Maffie, Corporate CIO, VP, Digital Technologies, Mars, Incorporated

  • Tom Nogles, SVP & Head of Technology, Hartford Funds

  • Anne Plese, Senior Director, Product Marketing, Rimini Street

  • Joseph Puglisi, Former VP IT, Nice-Pak Products, Inc.

  • Donna Ross, SVP & CISO, Radian

  • Atul Sahai, SVP, Strategy and Operations, Ally.io

  • Gary Sorrentino, Global Deputy CIO and Chairman, Zoom CISO Council, Zoom

  • Muddu Sudhakar, CEO, Aisera

  • Rhonda Vetere, EVP & CIO, Herbalife

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 8 include Aisera, Akamai, Ally.io, Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Insight, Rimini Street, Inc., RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Philadelphia, Skybox Security, Zoom and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy’s 2021 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit will be held on September 14. Timely topics to be discussed include are the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and how to apply lloT, edge computing and other advanced technologies to enable manufacturers to make the pivot to Industry 4.0 while applying these technologies securely; the benefits of embracing a low-code approach to application development and the challenges that must be overcome; along with mastering soft skills for leadership success.

Top-tier CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 14 include:

  • Mohamed (Mo) Abuali, Managing Partner/Chief Evangelist, IoTco

  • David Decker, Director IT, American Axle & Manufacturing

  • Arun DeSouza, Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Nexteer Automotive Corporation

  • Tamara Faber-Doty, Chief Digital Officer and VP IT, Consumers Energy

  • Maru Flores, Global Collaboration and Productivity Technology Services, Ford Motor Company

  • David Franco, Director of Exceptional Academy, Living and Learning Enrichment Center

  • Dennis Hodges, CIO, Inteva Products LLC

  • Mike Homant, Director, Enterprise Technology Operations, Department of Innovation and Technology, City of Detroit

  • David Jackson, Partner, Mercer

  • Tony Kaczmarek, VP, Product Management, Plex

  • Adriana Karaboutis, Chief Information and Digital Officer, National Grid

  • Thomas Kelly, Executive Director and CEO, Automation Alley

  • Kelly Knepley, CIO, Dexco Global

  • Sanjay Kumar, Senior Principal, Siemens Digital Industries

  • Miroslav Samoylenko, Director of Integration Architecture, Trane Technologies

  • Matthew Thomas, Managing Director, Accenture

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit include, Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, NPower, Rimini Street, Inc., RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Detroit, Skybox Security, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit on September 15. Key topics to be explored by CISOs and security leaders at this event will include recommendations for educating the board on cybersecurity and risk, the evolving role of the CISO along with the types of skills needed by cyber professionals to defend the organization on a go-forward basis.

World-class CISOs and industry executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit on September 15 will include:

  • Abhishek Agarwal, CISO, Fresenius Medical Care North America

  • Mike Coogan, Director of Information Security and CISO, Waste Management

  • Anthony DeCristofaro, CEO, Qnext

  • Arun DeSouza, Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Nexteer Automotive Corporation

  • Wanda Jones-Heath, CISO/DAF Principal Cyber Advisor, U.S. Air Force

  • Steve Katz, Owner, Security Risk Solutions, LLC

  • Susan Koski, Head of Security & Enterprise Response, The PNC Financial Services Group

  • Frank Price, SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Hudson’s Bay Company

  • Melissa Vice, Chief Operations Officer, Vulnerability Disclosure Program, DoD Cyber Crime Center

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Code42, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Qnext, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Skybox Security, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG STRATEGY’S UPCOMING WEBINARS AND DIGITAL ROUNDTABLES

On August 11, HMG Strategy will be hosting a webinar powered by Blue Prism on `Building a Resilient Digital Supply Chain with Intelligent Automation.’ In this event, which will feature Jon Walden, CTO for the Americas at Blue Prism, Patrick Thompson, CIO at Albemarle Corp., and Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy, the speakers will explore the challenges that companies in manufacturing, hospitality and other industries have faced with supply chain disruptions and how the use of intelligent automation can help make digital supply chains more resilient.

To learn more about this event and to register, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s archived and upcoming webinars, click here.

HMG STRATEGY’S 2021 GLOBAL LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE AWARDS

The HMG Strategy 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards honor exemplary technology leaders and leadership teams who are delivering exceptional value to their organizations. This award recognizes those who have reimagined and reinvented themselves to place their organizations on the fast track to groundbreaking transformation in dynamic times. Technology executives and their teams who receive these awards are being recognized for accomplishments in the following areas: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Leading into the C-suite; Creating New Go-to-Market Business Models; Modernizing Enterprise Architecture; and Building a Culture of Trust.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards and to nominate a deserving executive, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-driven research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise CISOs and security leaders with the most innovative cybersecurity companies from across the world.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

Contact: Tom Hoffman, Senior Research Director, HMG Strategy: tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fa58b34-7958-43dd-8545-2f6c1ffe106a


