Cindy Heupel, mother of former OU football star Josh Heupel, dies at age 69

Cynthia Lou Kelly Heupel, the mother of former OU quarterback and co-offensive coordinator Josh Heupel, passed away at the age of 69 on May 14.

Cynthia was a Fargo, North Dakota, native who married Ken Heupel in 1975. The first of her two children was Josh, who was born on March 22, 1978.

Josh played quarterback for OU from 1999-2000. He finished as the Heisman runner-up in 2000 with 3,392 passing yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior, and he led the undefeated Sooners to a national championship.

Josh Heupel poses with his family after a game coaching Central Florida in 2019 in Orlando. Back row (L to R): Dawn Heupel, Dan Boren, Andrea Boren, Josh Heupel, Cindy Heupel, Hannah Heupel and Ken Heupel Front row (L to R): Jace Heupel, Hunter Boren, Janna Boren

Josh served as a graduate assistant for OU in 2004. He then returned to Norman as the Sooners’ quarterbacks coach (2006-10) and co-offensive coordinator (2011-14). He’s now the head coach at Tennessee.

“Cindy loved watching Josh achieve his dreams as a college quarterback and football coach,” her obituary read. “Cindy was quick to celebrate, above all, the character of her children, rejoicing in Josh’s leadership and care of others…”

Cynthia passed away peacefully at her home in Edmond. Services were held on May 18.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel's mother, Cindy, dies at age 69