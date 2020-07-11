Cindric sweeps Xfinity races at Kentucky

Austin Cindric swept the NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Kentucky Speedway, winning Thursday’s Shady Rays 200 and Friday’s Alsco 300.

The No. 22 Team Penske Ford led 130 laps of 200 overall, including the last 43 to capture his second checkered flag of the 2020 season.

The last driver to win on consecutive nights in the same series was 1971 — Richard Petty in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Coming in second by 2.262 seconds, Chase Briscoe was the runner-up. Kaulig Racing teammates Justin Haley and Ross Chastain were third and fourth, respectively, while Justin Allgaier, who went to the hospital after Thursday’s race but was medically cleared for Friday’s event, was fifth.

Anthony Alfredo, Noah Gragson, Michael Annett, Daniel Hemric and Riley Herbst rounded out the top 10.

In addition to the main victory, Cindric won Stage 2. Gragson took Stage 1.

It was a relatively clean race, featuring just two cautions that weren’t required by NASCAR (competition caution or stage breaks). Ryan Sieg got loose on Lap 3 to hit the inside wall. Brandon Jones later lost control on with 22 to go and slammed the outside wall.

The Xfinity Series’ next race is scheduled July 18 (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM) at Texas Motor Speedway.

This story will be updated.