'Cincy I love you. Thank you so much': Amir Garrett reacts to Reds-Royals trade

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Amir Garrett (50) throws punches as he is held back by a number of Pittsburgh Pirates players as a bench clearing brawl breaks out against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Amir Garrett had a memorable five seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, and now the pitcher will play for a team other than the Reds for the first time in his Major League Baseball career.

Garrett, 29, was traded to the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday for pitcher Mike Minor.

In 2017, Garrett drew an "A" in the dirt when he started but didn't mean disrespect. He got engaged in 2018. He reacted to a 2019 All-Star snub. He said it hurt when the team designated for assignment right-handed reliever David Hernandez.

In 2019, Garrett took on the Pirates' dugout during a brawl in a way Reds fans will never forget.

He had beef with Kyle Schwarber and Javy Báez.

He and his wife welcomed a baby girl last year.

Social media reactions to Garrett's departure, including from Garrett himself:

Cincy I love you. Thankyou so much.✌🏾 https://t.co/o2iMEzK0T0 — CountOnAG (@Amir_Garrett) March 16, 2022

An emotional Amir Garrett says it’s definitely tough to be traded. Thanked the organization for letting him still play basketball when he was drafted. pic.twitter.com/x55zVrjiH7 — Bobby Nightengale (@nightengalejr) March 16, 2022

Text from a scout on the Amir Garrett acquisition by the Royals: "That man is going to bring fire to that clubhouse." — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) March 16, 2022

So, the Reds are paying Mike Minor $500,000 less than they would have spent to keep Wade Miley and gave up on Amir Garrett to make it happen?



Yikes. — Matthew Pouliot (@matthewpouliot) March 16, 2022

Amir Garrett & Javy Baez are back in the same division 🍿



📷: @MBDChicago pic.twitter.com/Ngl2p7dLK2 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 16, 2022

We have acquired LHP Amir Garrett from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for LHP Mike Minor and cash considerations. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 16, 2022

Amir Garrett in his first side session with Kansas City.



“I know they got some dogs in here,” he said regarding the club. “I’m excited to pitch to Salvy.” #Royals pic.twitter.com/KMxO2qjPKS — Josh Vernier (@JoshVernier610) March 16, 2022

Mike Matheny loves Amir Garrett's competitiveness: "The passion he has for the game and his fire to compete — that's part of who he's already established himself to be in a short amount of time, and that's something that every clubhouse would like." #Royals pic.twitter.com/WBSu92bdAQ — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) March 17, 2022

Hey @Amir_Garrett welcome to KC and to the @Royals! Looking forward to seeing you at the NLBM! — Bob Kendrick (@nlbmprez) March 16, 2022

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Reactions: Amir Garrett traded to Royals after five seasons with Reds