Here are Cincinnati's top games to watch for Week 9 of high school football

The stakes get higher and higher as high school football teams embark on Week 9 of the regular season.

Here are nine games to watch this week in Southwest Ohio, Southeast Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Submitting picks are writers Brendan Connelly, Alex Harrison, Kori Stewart and James Weber, in addition to digital content coach, Melanie Laughman.

Indian Hill (6-2) at Wyoming (8-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

What to watch: Indian Hill was the last Cincinnati Hills League team to beat the Cowboys, doing so twice in the 2015 season, including in the playoffs.

The Braves have a chance to break that streak this year. While Wyoming is 5-0 in the CHL this season, three of those wins have come by eight points or fewer, including 17-14 last week at Mariemont and 28-20 over Madeira.

Indian Hill has beaten both Mariemont and Madeira by identical 42-21 scores while beating Reading 37-6.

Wyoming’s typically dominant defense struggled against Mariemont, giving up 300 yards offense but only two touchdowns. Wyoming’s defense will face its biggest challenge from the Braves offense, which is averaging 40 points per game in CHL play while allowing only 10 per game.

Indian Hill rushes for nearly 240 yards per game, led by Devlan Daniel with 784 and 10 touchdowns, and Penn Picton with 400 and six. Wyoming let Mariemont QB Charlie Tully rush for over 100 yards last week, but shut down the top rusher in the CHL, Reading’s Austin Fancher, and limited him to 20 yards. IH was solid against Fancher as well, holding him to 75.

If the Indian Hill offense can move the ball against the Wyoming defense, the Braves can break the streaks.

Picks: Indian Hill (Weber); Wyoming (Stewart, Connelly, Laughman, Harrison)

Cincinnati College Prep Academy (5-2) at Gamble Montessori (4-3)

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Stargel Stadium

What to watch: The teams each have a Blue Division title in the current alignment of the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference and have split their meetings as league foes in each of the last two seasons. The winner has a big leg up on this year’s CMAC-Blue title.

The teams have two common non-league opponents. CCPA beat Clark 18-0 and Summit Country Day 22-9, while the Gators lost 14-13 to Clark and beat Summit 56-14.

This game will be won on the ground. CCPA runs for over 200 yards per game, led by Rico Johnson with 839 yards and eight touchdowns. Gamble’s Brent Thompson rushed for 1,092 yards and nine touchdowns, helping the Gators rush for 335 yards per game.

Neither team throws the ball, so the game will come down to who plays well in the trenches and doesn’t turn the ball over.

Picks: Gamble (Weber, Harrison); CCPA (Stewart, Connelly, Laughman)

Williamsburg (8-0) at Bethel-Tate (4-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

What to watch: This game is for first place in the National Division of the Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference. Williamsburg is 3-0 and Bethel is 2-1.

The Wildcats have rampaged through their schedule, averaging 45 points per game this season. Quarterback J.J. Miller is having an MVP season, throwing for 2,438 yards and 34 touchdowns, and rushing for 773 and nine scores.

Pierce Ayers (34 catches, 857 yards, 11 TDs), Alex Ervin (34, 387, 7), Austin Elkins (27, 564, 9) and Kian Stamper (23, 263, 1) are all top targets.

Bethel’s defense had been playing well until losing to league foe Blanchester last week, 54-33.

Cameron Snider is another top QB in the high-scoring SBAAC, throwing for 1,666 yards and 20 touchdowns. Waylon Morris is his top target with 35 catches for 602 yards and nine TDs.

Bethel’s defense has been tough against the Wildcats in recent years. Williamsburg won 14-9 last year, but the Tigers won 45-0 and 35-7 the previous two seasons, and have won five of the past seven overall. Bethel will have to keep Miller and company in check to win this year.

Picks: Williamsburg (Weber, Stewart, Connelly, Laughman, Harrison)

Winton Woods (6-2) at Loveland (5-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

What to watch: Both teams are tied for third place in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference at 5-2. Winton Woods took a tough 3-0 loss to league leader Milford last week and has lost 20-13 to second-place Anderson. Loveland lost 48-14 to Anderson and 52-34 to Milford.

Loveland needs one win to clinch its first winning season since 2015. The Tigers are led by the ECC’s leading rusher, Colton Endicott, who has 1,007 yards and 14 TDs. Tyler Roberts has thrown for 1,297 yards and 11 TDs. Winton Woods has allowed only 55 points all season, shutting down the ECC’s two best offenses along the way, albeit in close losses. Loveland will have to find a way to score against the Warriors to keep winning. The teams have met the past two years as ECC foes, with Winton Woods winning 33-7 last year and 19-13 in overtime in 2021.

Picks: Winton Woods (Weber, Stewart, Connelly, Laughman, Harrison)

South Dearborn (5-3) at Lawrenceburg (6-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

What to watch: As has been the case in recent years, Lawrenceburg has bounced back from a season-opening loss to rival East Central and looks to make another run in the 3A playoffs after falling in the state final last year.

Lawrenceburg lost 26-23 to Batesville this season but has scored 42 points or more in its last four wins.

Logan Ahaus leads the Tigers offense with 1,053 yards passing and 12 touchdowns. Teagan Bennett has rushed for 598 yards and nine TDs.

South Dearborn has also lost a rout to East Central and a close game to Batesville (26-23).

Adam Kunkel has thrown for 1,447 yards and 19 TDs. Three receivers have over 29 catches and 300 yards. Brady Ballart has rushed for 464 yards and eight touchdowns.

Lawrenceburg has won the last four by an average of 40-10, and the Knights will have to show they can reverse that trend.

Picks: Lawrenceburg (Weber, Stewart, Connelly, Laughman, Harrison).

Hamilton (6-2) at Sycamore (5-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

What to watch: Hamilton and Sycamore are two teams that have surprised fans this season.

The Big Blue found their groove after a shutout loss to Badin, winning six of seven while holding all of their opponents to 14 points or less.

Jailen Morris has been an upstart player for the defense, grabbing three interceptions. Wyman Carr and C.J. Bryant also have two interceptions each.

The key for Hamilton is to not fall into a trap in this game. Hamilton faces Lakota West in Week 10.

For Sycamore, look for Seth Truter and Eugene Harney to pick their offensive pack back up. Truter has run for less than 100 yards in two of Sycamore's last three games while Harney has done the same in the running game.

The Aviators face an equally tough opponent in Week 10 when they travel to Princeton.

Picks: Sycamore (Weber, Stewart, Laughman); Hamilton (Connelly, Harrison)

Roger Bacon (5-3) at Purcell Marian (6-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

What to watch: The Cavaliers will look to close out a banner first season at Staubach by clinching at least a share of the Miami Valley Conference's Scarlet Division. Purcell Marian is led by Jayel Harris, who is averaging 167 rushing yards per game. Roger Bacon should also be on the lookout for junior defensive back Jayonn Saunders, who now holds the school record with 18 career interceptions.

The Spartans have not won the turnover battle in any of their eight games so far despite nine total interceptions. Offensively, quarterback Bubba Smart has 1,140 yards and 17 touchdowns. Jayson Stewart leads the ground game with 563 rushing yards and six scores.

Picks: Roger Bacon (Weber, Harrison); Purcell Marian (Stewart, Connelly)

Campbell County (2-5) at Simon Kenton (4-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

What to watch: The Camels would surely like to rebound after losing to Ryle in a game where they held a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter. Campbell County ran for 196 yards but lost two fumbles in their most recent loss.

This game will be a battle of the run game as Nathan Smith (501 yards and 11 touchdowns) leads a Camels rushing attack that has gained 1,131 yards this season.

Durrell Turner has almost run for that many yards on his own; he has 944 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The difference in this game could be SK quarterback Brady Lee. He gives the Pioneers a passing threat with 1,235 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Simon Kenton has won 13 straight games in the series dating back to the 2012 Class 6A playoffs.

Picks: Simon Kenton (Weber, Stewart, Connelly, Laughman, Harrison).

Lexington Catholic (3-4) at Lloyd Memorial (7-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

What to watch: The Juggernauts face their toughest test of the season as they welcome Lexington Catholic to Erlanger. Lloyd has steamrolled their opponents so far to the tune of 42 points per game on 259 rushing yards per game. That could be an advantage for Lloyd as LexCath is allowing 164 rushing yards per contest.

Don't be fooled by the Eagles' 3-4 record. They have lost to some of the top teams in the Bluegrass in Corbin, Boyle County, Lexington Christian and Highlands. Jackson Wasik has thrown for 1,608 yards and 17 touchdowns with only one interception. His brother, Brady, leads the team with 49 tackles, eight for loss.

Picks: Lexington Catholic (Weber, Stewart, Connelly, Laughman, Harrison)

Standings

James Weber 47-13 (6-2 last week)

Alex Harrison 45-15 (5-3)

Melanie Laughman 44-16 (5-3)

Brendan Connelly 42-18 (4-4)

Kori Stewart 29-13 (6-2)

