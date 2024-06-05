Cincinnati's Rose Lavelle becomes 43rd to reach 100 caps in USWNT win vs South Korea

Rose Lavelle became the 43rd soccer player in United States Women's National Team history to reach the 100-cap milestone in a 3-0 win Tuesday against South Korea in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The midfielder and former Cincinnati United Premier and Mount Notre Dame High School standout made the start for USWNT, her 100th appearance, or cap. She made her first cap for USWNT in March of 2017 against England.

Lavelle recently was sidelined by a leg injury.

USWNT teammate and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher reached 100 caps earlier this year.

Rose Lavelle of U.S. Women's National Team and Jeon Eun-ha of Korean Republic

Social media reactions via Twitter/X from @USWNT, @MNDCougars and others:

The Queen Of The Queen City 👑

Skyline Messi 🍝⚽️

Wilma Jean Wrinkles's mom 🐶



Congrats on 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣, @roselavelle! pic.twitter.com/lr31T41Q4d — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) June 4, 2024

So proud and happy for you @roselavelle. It's so emotional for me knowing how much this must mean to you and how much you have had to fight for it. I love you and am so lucky to have played, suffered, and celebrated next to you. Congrats Scrose <3 https://t.co/wX9g7y9Lm3 — Samantha Mewis (@sammymewy) June 5, 2024

Congrats on 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ to Rose Lavelle ‘13! https://t.co/oLS6Q4yZvA — Mount Notre Dame (@MNDCougars) June 5, 2024

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Rose Lavelle becomes 43rd with 100 caps in USWNT win vs South Korea