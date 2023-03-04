Cincinnati WR Tre Tucker talks about Chiefs S Bryan Cook’s competitiveness

The Kansas City Chiefs are always looking for speedy receiver options to pair with Patrick Mahomes and fulfill the creative play-calling of head coach Andy Reid. Each player is passionate about competing and playing within the team concept of pushing the other to improve.

Cincinnati wide receiver Tre Tucker will be a speedy, explosive weapon for any offense in the NFL. As a senior in 2022, Tucker served as captain for the Bearcats, recording 52 receptions for 672 yards and three touchdowns.

Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. spoke with Tucker about his thoughts on former Cincinnati players finding early success in the NFL. He also dove deeper into his competitive friendship with Chiefs safety Bryan Cook.

“Bryan Cook, I actually went against him a lot because he’s a safety,” said Tucker. “Just seeing him, he has a Super Bowl. I mean, I was just running against him last year competitively in sprints, and now he has a Super Bowl. So it brings up close confidence to me knowing that the guys we had in Cincinnati were really, really good. And the program he had a really, really good, and I know I can go into the NFL and excel.”

#CINCINNATI WR Tre Tucker says he maintains a good friendship with former teammate Bryan Cook and hopes to link up soon Tucker confirmed a meeting with the #Chiefs #NFLCombine | @GoBearcatsFB pic.twitter.com/uJ4FNxv9Ac — Ed Easton Jr. (@EdEastonJr) March 3, 2023

Tucker maintains a friendship with Cook along with reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Jets CB Sauce Gardner, with who he still competes in the offseason. He was proud of Cook’s contributions to winning a Super Bowl title as he later went on to dig deeper into their relationship.

“I congratulated him, but I plan to (see him) after this,” said Tucker. “I know he’ll be in Cincinnati soon. But yeah, that’s actually one of my guys because, like I said, we went against each other much. He’s probably one of the most competitive guys I know. And that’s how I am myself. So I can tell you it was heated with a lot of competitiveness.”

The Chiefs have added similar fiery receivers in the past, most recently the acquisition of Kadarius Toney at last year’s trade deadline. The front office won’t hesitate to add whoever will improve the team and add more Super Bowl titles.

More NFL Draft!

3 tight ends to watch for Chiefs at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine Cincinnati TE Leonard Taylor aspires to be like Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Cincinnati CB Arquon Bush stunned at Chiefs S Bryan Cook winning Super Bowl in rookie season

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire