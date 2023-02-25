Cincinnati WR and Norton High School’s Tyler Scott and openly advocates for Browns to draft him

The University of Cincinnati’s Tyler Scott is one of the most appealing wide receiver prospects for the Cleveland Browns in this year’s draft. He has the speed and dynamic play-making ability the team sorely needs to take the next step in 2023. Scott has already been clocked at a 4.29 40-yard dash and with the combine coming up next week talked with the 33rd Team about the possibility of breaking the combine record.

Scott talked about his role models and modeling his game after Browns’ wide receiver Amari Cooper before mentioning he hopes to join him in Cleveland. Browns fans would love to have Scott in Cleveland and putting him in the slot next to Cooper would make a formative group.

Tyler Scott openly campaigning to be in a #Browns uniform … saying he grew up a fan having went to Norton High School and then the University of Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/Cv5tviHFnm — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) February 24, 2023

More NFL Draft!

Buyers Beware: 5 prospects the Browns should let other teams over-draft Browns add a run stuffing DT, agile WR in Touchdown Wire's latest mock draft 15 2023 NFL Draft prospects for Browns to follow at the NFL Scouting Combine

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire