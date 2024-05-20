Cincinnati-Washington in Week 3 on Monday night is first of Bengals' five primetime games

When the Bengals' 2024 schedule was released, it included five primetime games. The first one comes September 23 in NFL Week 3, when Cincinnati hosts the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.

Washington and Cincinnati are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. Eastern on ABC. It's one of two scheduled Monday night games in Week 3, along with Jacksonville at Buffalo on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

ABC/ESPN Monday Night Football play-by-play broadcaster Joe Buck told NFL Network's Rich Eisen that Buck and Troy Aikman will be in Cincinnati for the Commanders-Bengals game on ABC.

What to know about the first of two scheduled Monday Night Football games for the Bengals in 2024:

The Bengals haven't faced Washington during the regular season since November 22, 2020, when Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending left knee injury during a 20-9 loss.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, one of the two players to hit Burrow on the play that injured him, is a two-time Pro Bowler entering his eighth season with Washington.

The Bengals and Commanders did meet during the 2023 preseason, with Washington prevailing 21-19.

Joe Burrow vs. Jayden Daniels would be a showdown between former LSU quarterbacks who won the Heisman Trophy.

Washington's new head coach, Dan Quinn, is expected to start Daniels, the second overall pick in the 2024 draft, against the Bengals.

Like Burrow, Daniels played just two seasons at LSU. Daniels played in 26 games for the Tigers after transferring from Arizona State. Burrow played in 28 games for LSU after transferring from Ohio State.

Washington finished the 2023 season with a 4-13 record, and lost its final eight games. The Commanders were outscored by opponents by 189 points, worst in the NFL.

Washington hasn't visited Cincinnati for a regular-season game since 2008.

Led by quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, head coach Marvin Lewis' Bengals defeated Washington, 20-13, on December 14, 2008.

The Bengals entered the Week 15 game with a 1-11-1 record. But the victory started a three-game winning streak to end the season.

Fitzpatrick rushed for a touchdown and threw a 12-yard TD pass to Chris Henry, both in the first quarter.

Cincinnati and Washington met at London's Wembley Stadium in October 2016, with the two teams battling to a 27-27 tie.

Burrow's primetime record at Paycor Stadium is 6-0.

Burrow is scheduled to play a primetime game in Cincinnati for the first time since a 24-18 win against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9 of last season.

Earlier in the season, Burrow led the Bengals to a 19-16 win against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 on Monday Night Football.

Burrow suffered his season-ending wrist injury during a primetime game last November in Baltimore.

