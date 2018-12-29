Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech: Military Bowl preview and predictions

Cincinnati (10-2) vs. Virginia Tech (6-6)

Location: Annapolis, Maryland | When: Dec. 31 (12 p.m.) | TV: ESPN | Line: Cincy -6

HOW THESE TEAMS GOT HERE

Cincinnati: Luke Fickell has gotten things turned around at Cincinnati quickly. The Bearcats went 4-8 in his first season and were picked to finish in the middle of the pack in the AAC this year. But they far surpassed those expectations by winning 10 games. The Bearcats started the season 6-0 before dropping their first game to Temple in overtime. Three more wins followed, setting up a chance for an upset of UCF, but the Knights took care of business at home, 38-13. Cincy then blew out East Carolina to get to 10 wins for the first time since 2012.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies are playing in the postseason for the 26th consecutive season, but that streak nearly came to an end. After a 3-1 start, Virginia Tech lost five of its next six games, including a streak of four in a row. The Hokies snapped that winning streak with a dramatic overtime victory over rival Virginia, extending their winning streak to 15 in the series. And to reach win No. 6, a game with Marshall was added to the schedule in place of the canceled ECU game. Tech trounced Marshall 41-20 to keep its record bowl streak alive.

Justin Fuente has a 25-14 record in three seasons as Virginia Tech head coach. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

WHY YOU SHOULD WATCH

The Military Bowl is the start of a long day of watching football before you head out for New Year’s Eve. Cincinnati is one of the better teams in the country that you probably did not have a chance to see over the course of the season. This is the time for the Bearcats to shine.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Michael Warren, RB, Cincinnati: Warren, a sophomore, had some Power Five offers but opted to stay in-state and play for Fickell. He emerged as the team’s lead back this year as a sophomore and earned second-team All-AAC honors. In 11 games, Warren has rushed for 1,163 yards and 17 touchdowns. He has six 100-yard games on the year and could have a big game against Virginia Tech’s No. 105 ranked rush defense.

Ricky Walker, DT, Virginia Tech: Virginia Tech lost a lot from its 2017 defense, but did bring back veteran lineman Ricky Walker. Walker has been a consistent contributor during his time in Blacksburg. That continued this year with 49 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss and 127 tackles and 30.5 tackles for loss for his career. This will be his last college game.

Cincinnati’s Michael Warren II (3) rushed for 17 touchdowns this season. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WHAT’S ON THE LINE

Cincinnati: Cincy has not won a bowl game since the infamous 2012 Belk Bowl victory over Duke. Since then, it has been three straight postseason losses to North Carolina, Virginia Tech and San Diego State — all by double digits. A win would also give UC its first 11-win season since 2009, Brian Kelly’s last season before he went to Notre Dame.

Virginia Tech: While Virginia Tech kept its bowl streak alive, there’s another streak in jeopardy in this game. That bowl streak dates back to 1993, and so does the program’s streak of consecutive seasons with a winning record. In 1992, the Hokies went 2-8-1. It has been 25 straight winning seasons since then. A win over Cincinnati would make it 26.

PREDICTIONS

Nick Bromberg: Cincinnati 30, Virginia Tech 20

Sam Cooper: Cincinnati 35, Virginia Tech 28

Pat Forde: Cincinnati 35, Virginia Tech 24

