Cincinnati vs UCF prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

Cincinnati vs UCF How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, FL

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Cincinnati (6-1), UCF (5-2)

Cincinnati vs UCF Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Will Win

It hasn’t always been easy or pretty, but Cincinnati keeps on winning after opening the season with a loss to Arkansas.

This isn’t close to being the team of last year, but it figured out ways to win. It starts with the best pass rush and most disruptive defensive front in college football, the defense comes through when needed, and the offense is just good enough to get by when needed.

UCF is great in so many ways, but East Carolina was able to come up with four takeaways in last week’s 34-13 win last week. The Bearcats don’t take the ball away in bunches, but they’re amazing against the run and should make plenty of plays behind the line, and …

Why UCF Will Win

Teams that can run well were able to run on Cincinnati.

Arkansas ripped off 224 yards on the ground and won. USF ran for 224 yards and made it a fight. No one else on the Bearcat slate chooses the ground as the primary form of transportation.

The UCF passing game has been fantastic with close to 300 yards through the air in five of the seven games, but it’s at its best when it’s ripping off chunks of yards on the ground.

UCF will not only commit to the running game, but it should succeed at it.

What’s Going To Happen

There might have been a loss to Louisville early on, but UCF is a fantasist team at home. As long as it doesn’t turn it over like it did against East Carolina it should be fine.

Home field will matter here. The Knights will feed off the home energy, the offense will be balanced and explosive, and they’ll make up for last week’s gaffe with one of the biggest wins of the Gus Malzahn era.

Cincinnati vs UCF Prediction, Line

UCF 27, Cincinnati 24

Line: UCF -1.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Cincinnati vs UCF Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

