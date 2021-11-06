Cincinnati vs Tulsa prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Cincinnati vs Tulsa How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Cincinnati (8-0), Tulsa (3-5)

Cincinnati vs Tulsa Game Preview

Why Tulsa Will Win

Does Tulsa have the formula to pull this off?

Cincinnati has been more than fine – the sign of a good team is being able to win games when you don’t have the top-shelf effort and performance – but something isn’t going quite right if you’re struggling to get by Navy and Tulane.

Tulsa has hardly been perfect, and this isn’t nearly the same type of team as the 2020 version that pushed the Bearcats so hard in the AAC Championship, but the ground game has been good at times over the last month, the downfield passing game is dangerous, and there’s no pressure.

The heat is all on the other side. Cincinnati can’t just win this game, it has to annihilate the Golden Hurricane to get more respect in the College Football Playoff world. The team is going to press.

Why Cincinnati Will Win

No, we’re not supposed to do Aaron Rodgers bits right now, but …

R-E-L-A-X.

No, Cincinnati wasn’t good enough against Tulsa, and it sure as shoot should’ve been better against Navy, but everything is more than fine.

The running game needs to get nasty again after two weeks off, but Tulsa is decent against the run – it’s okay. The methodical Bearcat passing attack can balance things out.

The Bearcat secondary has been a rock all year – only Indiana and Notre Dame have been able to hit 200 yards – and Tulsa passing game isn’t consistent enough and it’s not efficient.

There will be takeaways to be had.

What’s Going To Happen

It seems like there are two ways this could go.

Either Cincinnati is starting to play with the weight of the College Football Playoff world on its shoulders, and it’s not doing what it’s supposed to, or it’s about to come out and put up one of its better performances of the season.

Tulsa isn’t bad enough to let this get out of control, but it will make just enough mistakes to let the Bearcats take over.

It’ll be another one of those games.

The final score will be fine, and there won’t be any real danger at home, but it won’t be quite as pretty as it might need to be. Give a decent Tulsa team a little credit for that.

Cincinnati vs Tulsa Prediction, Lines

Cincinnati 41, Tulsa 20

Line: Cincinnati -22.5, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

