Cincinnati vs Tulane prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Cincinnati vs Tulane How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Cincinnati (7-0), Tulane (1-6)

Cincinnati vs Tulane Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Will Win

The Bearcats got past the knuckleball, and now they’re getting a team that also has a different sort of offense – and it’s really, really struggling.

Navy wasn’t quite the easy out it should’ve been – it required a ton of work late to get out with a 27-20 victory over a bad team – but this week the Cincinnati offense should be able to take control right away and get up big.

Tulane allows over 42 points per game, giving up 40 or more in four of the last five. The run defense is spotty, the pass defense is worse, and there’s a big problem overall with turnovers and takeaways.

Navy might not be all that great, but it takes teams out of their style and games. Cincinnati wasn’t able to run well last week, but it’s about to get back on track with a massive day of well over 200 yards – the Green Wave D doesn’t get off the field.

Why Tulane Will Win

The passing game isn’t all that bad, but it just needs the defense to hold up enough to matter.

This week, the running game has to take over – more on that in a moment – needing Cameron Carroll and Tyjae Spears to use their different styles to keep working inside and out and slow the game down a bit. Cincinnati hasn’t given up 200 yards on the ground, but it allowed two touchdown runs in each of the last two games.

Tulane isn’t big at controlling the clock, but Cincinnati doesn’t care a whole lot about the time of possession battle.

This is a creative Green Wave coaching staff that’s going to have to pull out all the stops and keep the Bearcat O on the sidelines because …

What’s Going To Happen

The Tulane quarterbacks are hurt. Michael Pratt is in the concussion protocol, Justin Ibiza is trying to come back from a shoulder injury, and this isn’t the defense to deal with when you want to test things out.

Is this when Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder gets better? He’s been very good, not amazing.

That’s all about to change.

The Bearcat running game will be great, Ridder will be terrific, and Cincinnati will get past an early Tulane score to go on a huge run to take the drama away fast.

Cincinnati vs Tulane Prediction, Lines

Cincinnati 52, Tulane 13

Line: Cincinnati -26, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

