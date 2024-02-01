Cincinnati vs. Texas Tech: How to watch

The University of Cincinnati men's basketball team travels to Lubbock, Texas, this weekend to take on their next Big 12 opponent.

The Bearcats will play the No. 15-ranked Texas Tech University on Saturday.

The Bearcats fell short Wednesday against West Virginia, losing the away game 69-65.

Here's how to watch them take on the Red Raiders.

Cincinnati vs. Texas Tech start time

Date: Saturday, Feb. 3.

Time: 6 p.m. ET.

How to watch Cincinnati vs. Texas Tech

Stream: ESPN+.

Cincinnati vs. Texas Tech will air exclusively on ESPN+. Listen to the game on the radio on 700 WLW-AM.

