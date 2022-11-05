Cincinnati vs Navy Prediction Game Preview
Cincinnati vs Navy prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5
Cincinnati vs Navy How To Watch
Date: Saturday, November 5
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Venue: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
How To Watch: ESPNU
Record: Cincinnati (6-2), Navy (3-5)
– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+
CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference
Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 10
Week 10 Schedule, Predictions
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Cincinnati vs Navy Game Preview
Why Navy Will Win
The running game isn’t dominating, but it’s doing just enough to go along with the improvements on defense.
More than anything else, the Midshipmen are owning the time of possession battle again – they lead the AAC keeping the ball for close to 35 minutes a game.
Cincinnati doesn’t do much to try to screw teams up with a quick pace, but it doesn’t care a whole lot about controlling the clock. If the Navy O works, it could be on the field for way too long for UC’s liking.
Here’s the problem with that …
– Breaking down the CFP Top 25 rankings
Why Cincinnati Will Win
The Bearcats are brilliant at getting behind the line.
Sacks don’t matter in this – Navy doesn’t throw – but the Bearcat D is No. 1 in the nation in tackles for loss. Overall the run defense has been just okay, but it’ll come up with just enough negative plays to screw up the Navy attack that can’t afford to ever more backwards.
On the flip side, great things happen when Cincinnati runs well. It’s 5-0 when it averaging 3.8 yards per carry or better, and Navy is 0-3 when it gives that up or more.
– Schedules, Predictions College | NFL
What’s Going To Happen
Navy should be an interesting test for a Cincinnati team coming off the tough loss to UCF. Now that the New Year’s Six dream is all but gone for the Bearcats, will they be focused enough to handle the curveball of a Navy attack?
It’ll take a little bit, but yes.
The Knights ran well in the 25-21 win, but they didn’t dominate up front – and neither will Navy.
The Bearcat offense will be balanced. About 150 rushing yards and 250 through the air should do it as long as it’s converting the third down tries.
– Expert Picks College Week 10 | NFL Week 9
Cincinnati vs Navy Prediction, Line
Cincinnati 30, Navy 17
Line: Cincinnati -19.5, o/u: 46.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5
Cincinnati vs Navy Must See Rating (out of 5): 3
– Predictions of Every Game
– Bowl Projections | Rankings
– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams