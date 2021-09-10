Cincinnati vs Murray State Prediction, Game Preview

Cincinnati vs Murray State prediction and game preview.

Cincinnati vs Murray State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Network: ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Cincinnati (1-0) vs Murray State (1-0) Game Preview

Why Murray State Will Win

Mississippi Valley State might not be anything special, but Murray State came out strong with a 35-0 win. The ground game ripped off over 300 yards – Preston Rice ran for four scores – the defense was a rock throughout, and it was a performance of total control.

This was a terrific defensive team over the FCS spring session as it did a nice job of taking the ball away and a better job of keeping the quarterback clean. In a perfect world, the Racers are able to run just enough to keep Cincinnati out of its rhythm.

Miami University might have been boatraced in a 49-14 loss to the Bearcats, but the ground game came up with a few nice runs and …

– Week 2 College Football Expert Picks

Why Cincinnati Will Win

Nah, Miami didn’t do much of anything against a Cincinnati team that came up with a nearly perfect performance.

Desmond Ridder threw one interception. That was it for the mistakes.

He bombed away, the downfield passing game was outstanding, and Jerome Ford ran well as part of a ground attack that kept coming up with big dashes.

How sharp were the Bearcats? They turned it over three times and it didn’t matter. It was 35-0 at halftime and the team took it nice and easy in the second half.

– Week 1 NFL Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

The Bearcats have to work on the giveaways.

The running game might get a little more work this week to get ready for the road showdowns against Indiana and Notre Dame up next. It’ll be another quick day with the offense getting up early, and then it’ll be lockdown time.

Story continues

Don’t expect a whole lot of crazy fireworks after the first quarter. Get some reps in, work on the timing, go to Bloomington.

– Week 2 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Cincinnati vs Murray State Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 48, Murray State 10

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

Must See Rating: 1.5

5: Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11

1: Vacation Friends

– Week 1 NFL Expert Picks

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings