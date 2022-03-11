Cincinnati vs Houston College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Cincinnati vs Houston prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Friday, March 11

Cincinnati vs Houston Game Preview, American Athletic Conference Tournament How To Watch

Date: Friday, March 11

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Dickes Arena, Fort Worth, TX

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Cincinnati (18-14), Houston (26-5)

Why Cincinnati Will Win

Cincinnati came up with a strong second half burst to get by East Carolina 74-63 on Thursday. It was great defensively against the three and strong on the boards, but now it has to get ready to get even more on the move.

No one in the AAC shoots more threes, the team is great at getting on the boards, and it has to keep attacking the rim and take on a slew of fouls.

Houston will hack, it will be bad on the free throw line, and …

Why Houston Will Win

The Cougars destroyed Cincinnati in the first two meetings.

They won 80-58 by shutting things down in the first game, and won 71-53 a few days ago when the D rose up and allowed UC to hit fewer than 30% from the outside.

Yeah, Houston can’t hit free throws, but Cincinnati is every bit as bad on the line. It doesn’t come up with mistakes for easy points, and even though it takes threes, it struggles to consistently make them.

And …

Cincinnati vs Houston: What’s Going To Happen

Houston should own the offensive boards.

Cincinnati gave up 87 rebounds in the two games against the Cougars and gave up a slew of second chance points.

Cincinnati doesn’t score enough and isn’t sharp enough from the outside – hitting fewer than 30% from three in four of the last five games before doing a nice job against East Carolina – and isn’t going to do enough on the move to make up for it.

Cincinnati vs Houston: Prediction, Lines

Houston 70, Cincinnati 57

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Cincinnati vs Houston Must See Rating: 3.5

