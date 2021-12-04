Cincinnati vs. Houston AAC championship game: Live stream, time, date, odds, how to watch

No. 4 Cincinnati hosts No. 16 Houston on Saturday for the American Athletic Conference championship.

The Bearcats are seeking a second consecutive unbeaten regular season, and they hope this time that will result in a berth in the College Football Playoff. The Cougars won’t make it easy for them, however, entering on an 11-game winning streak themselves. Both programs will be off to the Big 12 in the not-too-distant future, but for now they’ll just enjoy the attention at the AAC offices.

Interested parties taking in this contest will probably have one eye on the SEC title tilt going on at the same time, but here’s how to find this equally important clash.

QB RANKINGS: It's Bryce Young, then everybody else with one week remaining in regular season

SIX TEAMS STILL IN CONTENTION: College Football Playoff rankings winners and losers

DON'T MISS A THING: Sign up for our sports newsletter for daily updates

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder as thrown for 3,000 yards and 27 TDs this season.

What time does Houston vs. Cincinnati start?

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at UC’s Nippert Stadium.

What TV channel is Houston vs. Cincinnati on?

The game will be shown nationally on ABC.

How can I watch Houston vs. Cincinnati online via live stream?

The game can be streamed using the ESPN app.

What are the odds for Houston vs. Cincinnati?

Cincinnati is favored to win by 10.5 points with an over/under of 52.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Live stream Cincinnati vs. Houston: Time, TV info, how to watch, odd