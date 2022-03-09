Cincinnati vs East Carolina College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Cincinnati vs East Carolina prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, March 10

Cincinnati vs East Carolina How To Watch

Date: Thursday, March 10

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Cincinnati (17-14), East Carolina (15-14)

Cincinnati vs East Carolina Game Preview, American Athletic Conference Tournament

Why Cincinnati Will Win

The Bearcats were able to get by East Carolina twice even though it didn’t shoot all that well and didn’t own the boards.

No one in the AAC shoots more threes, but it’s the defense that usually gets the job done … usually.

Cincinnati has lost five straight and seven of the last eight games and nine of the last 13. East Carolina might be playing better than the Bearcats lately, but it’s not shooting well and doesn’t have the offensive pop to keep up if Cincinnati is on from the outside.

ECU has scored 70 or more once since mid-January, it’s lousy at stopping teams from three, and …

Why East Carolina Will Win

Cincinnati has been awful over the last month.

There have been a few bright spots, but the team just can’t shoot. It’s been a minor miracle when it hits 40% from the field. Even though it beat the Pirates when making 35% of its shots, it’s still been brutally cold as it’s become one of the worst shooting teams in college basketball.

East Carolina at least moves the ball around a little bit better and is a bit better on the free throw line. In a game between two teams that can’t shoot a lick, every point will be gold.

Cincinnati vs East Carolina: What’s Going To Happen

Avert your eyes from the shooting here.

They both average just over 40% from the field on the year, but it’s been a painful grind for either one to hit shots on a consistent basis.

On the plus side, these two are about dead even in terms of production. Cincinnati might be playing far worse than East Carolina is at the moment, but the defense has been slightly stronger.

However, East Carolina will shoot just a wee bit better.

Cincinnati vs East Carolina Prediction, Lines

East Carolina 64, Cincinnati 61

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams