Cincinnati vs Detroit prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 10

Cincinnati vs Detroit How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 17

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Cincinnati (3-2), Detroit (0-5)

Cincinnati vs Detroit Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Will Win

Detroit can’t buy a win.

It keeps losing in brutally heartbreaking fashion – mostly on big-time field goals – but this goes beyond just not catching a break. Detroit can’t do enough to keep itself out of a position to lose.

The Lions are getting bombed on too easily – hello, Ja’Marr Chase – allowing way too many big plays down the field, but it’s more than that. They just don’t score enough.

You’re not leaving yourself any margin for error when you can’t score more than 17 points – which the Lions haven’t done in the last four games.

Why Detroit Will Win

The defense might give up a whole slew of big pass plays – allowing teams to average close to nine yards per pass – but it’s been able to do a whole lot of bending without breaking, at least until the final moments when it needs one final stop.

Jared Goff has been good. He hasn’t been amazing, but he’s not making a whole lot of big mistakes. The Cincinnati hasn’t been strong on third downs, and Goff should be able to take advantage.

The defense is able to hold up without a whole lot of interceptions to get past, and on the flip side, Joe Burrow has thrown six interceptions to go along with the big plays.

What’s Going To Happen

Detroit is way overdue to come up with a solid win without needing to hang on for dear life at the very end, but that’s not going to happen.

It’s going to be close.

Both teams will put up big yards through the air, and there will be several mood swing, but …

Story continues

It’s Detroit, and it’s Cincinnati. These two teams have played a whole lot of games decided by late field goals.

Cincinnati vs Detroit Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 23, Detroit 20

Line: Cincinnati -3.5, o/u: 46

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Only Murders in the Building

1: Alter Ego

