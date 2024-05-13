Cincinnati vs. Cleveland MLB City Connect jerseys: Which team has the better look?

The Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians have another front in the war for Ohio baseball supremacy.

It all comes down to the uniforms.

Before their Friday showdown with the Minnesota Twins, the Guardians unveiled their 2024 City Connect jerseys. They will wear the unis for Friday home games and other select games this season.

Eight other MLB teams (the Twins, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays) also got new city-inspired uniforms this season.

The Reds debuted their City Connect look last season and will rock the same black-and-red threads during Friday home games this year.

It’s time for the real fun now that both Ohio teams have City Connect jerseys in their wardrobes — choosing which team has the best duds.

And you get to decide.

Is it the Reds’ black uniforms with pops of red (including piping on the hat where the brim meets the crown)? Or do the Guardians, with their tricolor hats and bold CLE on the jerseys, take the cake? You choose:

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Reds vs. Guardians: Pick the best MLB City Connect uniform in Ohio