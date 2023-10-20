Cincinnati vs. Baylor University: How to watch Saturday's game on TV

The University of Cincinnati football team will play Baylor University for the first time ever Saturday at Nippert Stadium. Tickets to the game are sold out, but resale passes are available on Seat Geek. Bearcats fans should wear red.

UC will be looking to turn things around after a 30-10 homecoming loss to Iowa State University last week. Baylor is also coming off a 39-14 loss to Texas Tech University on Oct. 7. Both teams will be aiming for their third win of the season.

Here's how to watch UC's home game against the Baylor Bears.

Cincinnati vs. Baylor start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21.

Time: Noon ET.

What channel is Cincinnati vs. Baylor?

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Radio: 700 WLW.

Cincinnati's game against Baylor will stream live on the Big 12 Now network on ESPN+, ESPN's streaming platform. Shawn Kenney will serve as play-by-play announcer, Barrett Brooks will handle analysis and Tori Petry will be the sideline reporter.

Local fans can also listen to the game on the radio on 700 WLW.

Cincinnati Bearcats football schedule 2023

Saturday, Sept. 2: vs. Eastern Kentucky. Won 66-13.

Saturday, Sept. 9: at Pittsburgh. Won 27-21.

Saturday, Sept. 16: vs. Miami (Ohio). Lost 31-24 OT.

Saturday, Sept. 23: vs. Oklahoma. Lost 20-6.

Friday, Sept. 29: at BYU. Lost 35-27.

Saturday, Oct. 14: vs. Iowa State. Lost 30-10.

Saturday, Oct. 21: vs. Baylor.

Saturday, Oct. 28: at Oklahoma State.

Saturday, Nov. 4: vs. UCF.

Saturday, Nov. 11: at Houston.

Saturday, Nov. 18: at West Virginia.

Saturday, Nov. 25: vs. Kansas.

