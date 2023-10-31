Cincinnati, UCF clash Saturday with both seeking first Big 12 win

Compared to last Saturday's chilly, wet wipeout to Oklahoma State, the University of Cincinnati's next football home game appears glorious by comparison. Early projections from The Weather Channel foresee temperatures in the lower 60s with some sun.

With clocks falling back, the sun will set earlier in the evening, but darkness could hit the Bearcats before then if they don't show some forward progress against UCF.

Both teams are in the same leaking boat. In their new conference, the Big 12, the Knights and the Bearcats share the cellar at 0-5.

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield attempts to call a play following a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NCAA Big12 football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

Little brother is learning a lesson

The newcomers to the Big 12, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF are a combined 3-17 in the league. Only two have wins against previous members with BYU beating Texas Tech 27-14 and Houston downing West Virginia 41-39 on a Hail Mary hurl.

Not what UCF expected

In the Big 12 preseason media poll, Guz Malzahn's Knights were picked the highest of the newcomers at No. 8, with BYU, Houston and UC falling in line at Nos. 11,12 and 13, respectively. West Virginia, who just beat UCF was picked dead last.

Malzahn was bullish at Big 12 Media Days in Arlington, Texas back in July.

"The sky is the limit as far as potential," Malzahn said. "We have one of the biggest enrollments in the country. And they played great football before we got here. They won two out of three New Year's bowl games in the last nine years. We inherited a program that was already top-notch. Now we're ready to take that next step."

Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal guest DJs before the game between the UCF Knights and West Virginia Mountaineers at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Oct. 28, 2023.

Like UC, the next step has involved stumbling

UCF started 3-0 with home wins over Kent State and Villanova sandwiched by a tough, road win at Boise State. They've since gone 0-for-5 in the Big 12 allowing nearly 41 points per game. They've given up 44 to Kansas State, 36 to Baylor, 51 to Kansas, 31 to Oklahoma and 41 to West Virginia.

Like UC, they did play Oklahoma tight. The Sooners scored 14 unanswered points to come back from a 23-17 deficit. UCF added a late touchdown but failed on the two-point conversion.

UCF wide receiver Kobe Hudson catches a touchdown pass in front of West Virginia safety Anthony Wilson during the first quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Oct. 28, 2023.

UCF had an implosion vs. Baylor

Just a day after turnovers kept UC from getting a Big 12 win at BYU, UCF had a 35-7 lead with over eight minutes remaining in the third quarter in Orlando. Baylor then scored 29 unanswered points, including 26 in the fourth quarter to stun the Knights 36-35.

They did play that game without starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, but he has yet to play a down on defense.

UC's second-half implosion at Oklahoma State

Had the Bearcats gotten the 23-yard field goal on their opening drive at Oklahoma State, they could have gone into halftime tied 10-10. Having won the coin toss, UC had the ball to start the second half, but couldn't convert a 3rd-and-1 and punted the ball away just 1:45 into the third quarter. The Cowboys would score 21 straight points with UC not getting into the end zone again until Brady Lichtenberg hit Aaron Turner on a 21-yard score with less than five minutes to go in the game.

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brady Lichtenberg (16) and Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Aaron Turner (9) celebrate a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the NCAA Big12 football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

Changes?

At 2-6, UC would have to win out for a bowl shot and they likely won't be favored in any remaining contests. Early lines Monday had UCF a 4.5-point favorite.

Though Scott Satterfield has said throughout the season that Emory Jones gives them the best chance to win, he wasn't pleased with his season-low completion percentage of 37.5% against the Cowboys. Redshirt sophomore Lichtenberg was at 56% finishing 5-for-9 for 48 yards with 27 yards rushing compared to the 6-for-16 night for Jones for 117 yards.

"I thought in the fourth quarter, let's let him go out there and play if he can spark the guys a little bit," Satterfield said. "I thought he came out and played well. He threw a nice touchdown pass to AT (Turner) there in the corner. I thought he ran hard and played good at at time when we needed to see what he could do. We'll go back and look at the film and evaluate it and see where we need to go from there."

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Barry Jackson Jr. (14) breaks a tackle attempt by Eastern Kentucky Colonels defensive back Tony Davis (1) before scoring a touchdown during the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Redshirts?

Several young players got into the game in the EKU opener and Satterfield said they could be looking at some of those guys with four games on the schedule. A NCAA Division I player can play four games and still redshirt and gain an extra year.

"Barry Jackson will be one that comes to mind that we'll get in there and let play," Satterfield said. "If there's some young guys that need to be playing we've got to put them in and let them play. We've got Central Florida and they're in the same boat we are, (they) haven't won a Big 12 game."

In practice, Florida freshman Manny Covey was to play the part of Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II. Saturday night, top rusher Myles Montgomery had to leave after 90 yards and a 63-yard touchdown at halftime. Corey Kiner came out after 79 yards. Ryan Montgomery was dinged up and Ethan Wright didn't travel so Shaun Thomas got seven carries for 14 yards. Thomas wasn't even listed on UC's pregame depth chart.

Sellout or no?

UC has had 16 straight sellouts at Nippert Stadium. As of Monday afternoon, 171 tickets remained for the UCF 3:30 kickoff.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bearcats, UCF Knights still seeking first Big 12 win