Cincinnati trolls Brian Kelly hard after win at Notre Dame

Through playing youth, high school, and college sports I don’t know how many times I heard a coach say “act like you’ve been there before”.

I really hope that none of those coaches follow the Cincinnati athletic department on Twitter, otherwise Saturday evening was probably very difficult for them whether they’re Notre Dame fans or not.

After beating No. 9 Notre Dame 24-13, No. 7 Cincinnati had a field day with Notre Dame and head coach Brian Kelly on Twitter. It started with a spliced together video of Kelly at Cincinnati that clearly took a good amount of time to research and put together.

Big win for the Bearcats in South Bend! You heard the man, Cincinnati is the place to be! pic.twitter.com/n5CQq8vBrw — Cincinnati Bearcats (@GoBEARCATS) October 2, 2021

But the Bearcats weren’t done there. They continued on by giving it right back to the Irish for a tweet the Notre Dame football program put out earlier in the week.

And they then closed with a polite thank you to Brian Kelly for helping get the Bearcats a game on Notre Dame’s schedule.

If you want to be upset, go ahead and be. If it’s over nothing of ultimate significance then I hate telling people how to feel or being told by someone how to feel.

They just had their biggest win in program history and put there program seemingly on a level they haven’t been before and it just so happened to come against their former head coach.

The end result is a rough one if you’re a Notre Dame fan but good for Cincinnati. If the Irish are going to embrace being the villain then they’ve got to be willing to take it when things get thrown back at them.

And for acting like they’ve been there before?

Save it, they haven’t! Life is too stinking short to let this bother you. Be more upset about the fact Tyler Buchner was brought into the game on 1st-and-10 at the Cincinnati 35 with 9:20 to play in the third quarter.

