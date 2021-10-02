Cincinnati snaps Notre Dame’s 26-game home winning streak

The Cincinnati Bearcats went into Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday and took care of business, defeating the Fighting Irish, 24-13.

Cincinnati rushed to a 17-0 lead at halftime, scoring its points in the second quarter, only to see Notre Dame score 13 consecutive points.

However, the PAT was missed and Cincinnati drove down the field on the ensuing drive and scored the insurance touchdown on a Desmond Ridder run.

The victory for the Bearcats snapped Notre Dame’s home winning streak at 26 games.

While the game was in South Bend, the Bearcats were well-represented.

Cincinnati is up 17-0 at Notre Dame and it sounds like a Bearcats home game in South Bend… #Bearcats pic.twitter.com/McM1PklIzJ — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) October 2, 2021

The big players were Ridder, who accounted for 297 passing and the three TDs, including one rushing. Alec Pierce had 144 receiving yards on 6 catches.

