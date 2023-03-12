Cincinnati has sights on hosting NFL draft soon

The city of Cincinnati still wants to host an upcoming NFL draft, especially while the Cincinnati Bengals appear to be annual contenders.

According to Nick Swartsell of WVXU, Visit Cincy, in partnership with the Bengals, has notified the league the city would like to host the draft in either 2027, 2028 or 2029.

The report says preliminary discussions with the NFL have already occurred.

“With our world-class assets, we must think bigger,” Visit Cincy CEO Julie Calvert told Swartsell. “Marquee large-scale events like March Madness and the NFL draft can be quickly within our sights.”

The news coincides with a potential $200 million project to revamp the Duke Energy Convention Center district downtown, a project that could break ground in 2023.

The NFL broke the longstanding tradition of the draft being held in New York City since 1965 back in 2015. Kansas City will host this year’s draft, with Detroit on the docket for 2024.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire