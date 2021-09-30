Cincinnati reveals uniforms for Notre Dame showdown

For just the third time during Brian Kelly’s 12 seasons at Notre Dame the Fighting Irish will host a game between two teams ranked in the top-10 this Saturday as Cincinnati makes the trip to South Bend. It’s arguably the biggest game in the history of the Bearcats program and could be a huge step towards crashing the College Football Playoff (CFP) party.

Cincinnati is another Under Armour program and on Thursday took to social media to show off the uniforms they’ll wear as they head to Notre Dame Stadium this weekend.

I don’t really understand the whole lightsaber thing during the presentation as it’s not like wearing white uniforms for a road game is unique. I don’t love that the helmet, jersey, and pants are three different base colors as I’m usually more for finding two base colors and sticking with them.

This now concludes the fashion police portion of Fighting Irish Wire for this week. Enjoy the game.

