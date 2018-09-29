Cincinnati remains undefeated with 49-7 rout over UConn Cincinnati running back Michael Warren II (3) crosses the goal line from the one-yard line for Cincinnati's second touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Connecticut, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn)

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder kept the Bearcats undefeated, throwing for 270 yards and two touchdowns and running for another score in a 49-7 rout of UConn on Saturday.

Michael Warren II rushed for 106 yards and touchdowns of 2 and 14 yards for the Bearcats (5-0, 1-0 American Athletic).

Cincinnati found the end zone on seven of its first nine possessions. The Bearcats went 74 and 88 yards the first two times they had the ball and got to the UConn 10-yard line on their third trip before a fumbled handoff.

UConn had a chance to make it close at the end of the first half. Tight end Aaron McClean came down with a pass just out-of-bounds in the end zone and kicker Michael Tarbott missed a 37-yard field goal wide right that would have brought the Huskies (1-4, 0-2) within four points.

Ridder responded by taking the Bearcats back down the field in just 38 seconds, hitting Rashad Medaris, who managed to keep a foot inbounds on the left side for a 21-7 lead with 23 seconds left in the first half.

Cincinnati then made it 28-7 just 33 seconds into the second half, when tight end Josiah Deguara (112 yards receiving) made a one-handed grab and jogged untouched into the end zone from 38-yards out and the rout was on.

Ridder, who played less than three quarters, completed 20 of his 26 pass attempts.

UConn scored on the game's opening drive, when senior receiver Kyle Buss caught his first career touchdown from 5-yards out.

THE TAKEAWAY

Cincinnati: The Bearcats have surpassed their 2017 win total and are off to their best start since going 5-0 in 2012.

UConn: The Huskies defense gave up 659 yards, which improved the team's season average. The Huskies came into the game giving up a nation's worst 664 yards and more than 54 points a game.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: The Bearcats Return home next Saturday to face Tulane

Story Continues

UConn: The Huskies began a two-game road trip in Memphis next week.