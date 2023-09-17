Cincinnati Reds starter Graham Ashcraft to have season-ending toe surgery Tuesday

Graham Ashcraft during his final start of the year, Sept. 1 against the Cubs.

NEW YORK — Barring a sudden miracle comeback, the Cincinnati Reds' best pitcher for two months this summer is done for the season.

Right-hander Graham Ashcraft, who went on the injured list two weeks ago hopeful for a long-shot return from the stress reaction in his right big toe, is scheduled for season-ending surgery Tuesday.

That leaves only Hunter Greene, the Opening Day starter, still standing from the Reds' season-opening rotation.

As the Reds played the New York Mets Saturday night at Citi Field, clinging to wild-card playoff position in the National League with 13 games left, their rotation consisted of Greene and three rookies — including one currently in the minors and not on the 40-man roster (Connor Phillips).

Hunter Greene, who has spent his share of time on the Injured List as well as the COVID Injured List, is the last member of the season-opening starting rotation still standing.

After an eight-game slump in May and June, Ashcraft finished the season with a 2.58 ERA in his final 12 starts, averaging six innings per start for the Reds' oft-maligned rotation.

He finishes his second big league season 7-9 with a 4.76 ERA in 26 starts overall. He pitched into the sixth inning, allowing three runs, against the Chicago Cubs in his last start Sept. 1.

As for what the Reds will do to find enough pitching to reach October, manager David Bell said, "We'll figure it out."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Long-shot bid to return from toe injury ends for Reds' Graham Ashcraft