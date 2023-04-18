Cincinnati Reds set low attendance record at Great American Ball Park during win

Nineteen days after the Cincinnati Reds set a Great American Ball Park regular season record with their crowd size on Opening Day, they set a new low.

The Reds announced 7,375 fans attended the club’s series opener Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays. It was the smallest crowd in the 20-year history of the ballpark, including all the games that were capped at 30% capacity at the beginning of the 2021 season due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Tampa Bay entered Monday with a 14-2 record, the best in baseball. The Reds, who won 8-1, hadn’t drawn below 11,900 fans to any of their previous nine home games to begin the season.

Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) chases a ball over the fence off the bat of Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Kevin Newman (28) in the second inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, April 17, 2023. The Reds won 8-1.

The previous Great American Ball Park low without capacity limits was 7,799 fans, which came in a 4-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on April 1, 2019. That small crowd was partially attributed to weather because it was 35 degrees at first pitch, tied for the second-coldest game in GABP history, according to the team.

Monday's temperature at first pitch was 52 degrees. The Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers postponed home games because of forecasted cold temperatures and high winds. The Seattle Mariners drew a season-low 14,276 fans for their home game when it was 48 degrees at first pitch.

It was the first time the Reds played in front of a home crowd below 7,500 fans – there was a crowd of 7,549 when the Reds played the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 22, 2021, with capacity restrictions – since May 1, 1985, versus Atlanta at Riverfront Stadium (6,412 fans), according to Baseball Reference.

The Reds drew 1.388 million fans to their 79 home games during their 100-loss season last year (17,569 per game), the team’s lowest season attendance since 1984.

There were a GABP-record 44,063 fans on Opening Day. Monday’s crowd represented 16.7% of that total.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Reds set low attendance record at Great American Ball Park