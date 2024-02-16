Cincinnati Reds rookie Noelvi Marte to miss first 5 spring games but be ready for season

GOODYEAR, Arizona — Cincinnati Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte said the hamstring that suffered the Grade 2 strain during a winter league game feels “good” as he arrived at the team’s facility late this week for spring training.

“It’s ready,” said the rookie, who expects to start workouts on time when the first full-squad practices start Monday.

But he’s also on a more deliberate, monitored schedule that he said is expected to delay his debut in games this spring until after the first five games of the Cactus League schedule.

Noelvi Marte gets a first look at early spring workouts Thursday, alongside Christian Encarnacion-Strand. Marte is being eased into action after injuring his hamstring in Winter Ball and will miss the first five exhibition games.

He and team officials say they see no reason why he won’t be ready for a full workload by the March 28 season opener.

Reds spring training Jake Fraley How Cincinnati Reds' Jake Fraley found strength in faith and team during daughter's healing

Reds Elly De La Cruz The Elly De La Cruz plan: Inside Cincinnati Reds' approach with a young star

Reds spring training news Cincinnati Reds LHP Nick Lodolo excited to be healthy

“I’m excited, man,” said Marte, the one from the Reds’ core of rookie infielders who debuted last season to still retain rookie status this year. “For Elly (De La Cruz), (Matt) McLain, (Spencer) Steer, myself — it’s very fun to play with those guys.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Why Reds rookie Noelvi Marte says hamstring won't keep him from opener