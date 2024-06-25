Cincinnati Reds' Nick Lodolo (blister) back on IL; Graham Ashcraft in mix for MLB return

Lodolo dealt with a blister on his left index finger during this start Sunday against the Red Sox.

The Cincinnati Reds' chances to dig out of their early season hole just got tougher Tuesday when they put one of their top starting pitchers back on the injured list.

Left-hander Nick Lodolo, arguably the Reds' best pitcher this season, has been bothered by a blister on his left index finger, hampering his ability to throw his breaking ball in Sunday's loss to the Red Sox, despite using a protective substance over the affected area.

Rather than push through it with as many as four scheduled starts remaining before the All-Star break, the Reds shut Lodolo down with the 15-day IL move, his second stint on the IL this season. He opened the season sidelined as he continued the final stages of working back from last year's leg injury.

Nick Lodolo's 2024 MLB season

He made his season debut April 13 and produced an 8-3 record and 2.96 ERA in 11 starts, putting himself in position for an outside shot at an All-Star selection.

The Reds are 29-38 in games Lodolo does not start, through Monday.

Cincinnati Reds injured list moves

The Lodolo move comes one day after the Reds put centerfielder and leadoff hitter TJ Friedl on the IL for the third time this season after he unsuccessfully tried to play through a hamstring injury.

The skin on the blister hadn't broken, suggesting the IL move now might prevent a longer issue with the finger.

The Reds called up right-hander Yosver Zulueta for bullpen depth in the short term.

Graham Ashcraft, the struggling right-hander who was optioned to the minors three weeks ago, is in play for a possible return to the rotation to take Lodolo's spot Friday in St. Louis.

Ashcraft is 1-1 with four runs allowed in 12 innings (3.00 ERA) over two starts for Triple-A Louisville. He had a 5.05 ERA in 12 starts for the Reds before the demotion.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Reds LHP Nick Lodolo back on IL; Graham Ashcraft in wings