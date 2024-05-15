Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell to join NL coaching staff for All-Star game

David Bell during Monday's game in Arizona.

PHOENIX — It's only May, but the Cincinnati Reds already are assured of having at least two All-Stars in uniform for the July 16 game in Globe Life Field in Texas.

Reds manager David Bell has accepted an invitation to join Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo's All-Star coaching staff for the game, the Diamondbacks announced during Tuesday night's game between the teams.

Bell, who played 12 big-league seasons, will be making his first big-league All-Star appearance in any role.

The Reds had only the single mandatory player selections for the All-Star game each of the last two seasons.

