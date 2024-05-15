Cincinnati Reds LHP Nick Lodolo to IL for groin strain in latest blow to struggling team

PHOENIX – Another day, another body blow for the Cincinnati Reds.

Left-hander Nick Lodolo, perhaps the team's best pitcher, joined TJ Friedl and a host of other key players on the injured list Wednesday, when the Reds put him on the 15-day IL because of a groin strain.

The move is retroactive to May 12, the day after he pitched six innings in San Francisco.

Nick Lodolo allowed a first-inning grand slam against the San Francisco Giants last Saturday, but pitched six innings, retiring 16 of the final 19 hitters he faced.

Lodolo gave up a first-inning grand slam in that game and then retired the next eight batters and 16 of the final 19 he faced.

He has a 3.34 ERA in six starts since returning from a leg injury that sidelined him for nearly a year.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Reds LHP Nick Lodolo to IL for groin strain in latest blow to struggling team