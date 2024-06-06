Here are the Cincinnati Reds' last 12 lead-changing home runs in the 9th inning or later

Spencer Steer's home run with two outs in the top of the 9th inning in Denver on Wednesday with the Reds trailing the Colorado Rockies, 7-6, helped Cincinnati to a come-from-behind, 12-7 win at Coors Field.

It was the 12th time since the start of the 2023 season that the Reds have hit a home run in the 9th inning or later that tied a game or gave the Reds a lead or win.

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Spencer Steer

Here's a look at those 12 homers, including three by Steer:

June 5, 2024: Spencer Steer

The Reds trailed 7-6 when Steer hit his two-run, go-ahead homer off of the Rockies' Jalen Beeks.

April 1, 2024: Spencer Steer

The Reds were tied at 2 with the Phillies in the top of the 10th in Philadelphia when Steer hit a grand slam off of Connor Brogdon.

They're actually screaming 'woo' for Spencer's first career grand slam. pic.twitter.com/KncuYu9gN9 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 2, 2024

March 31, 2024: Will Benson

With the Reds trailing the Washington Nationals 5-3 with two outs in the bottom of the 9th, Benson homered off of Kyle Finnegan to score Jonathan India and tie the game.

With the score tied at 5 after Benson's two-run homer, Encarnacion-Strand launched a solo, walk-off shot to left for the 6-5 win.

September 1, 2023: Nick Martini

With one out in the bottom of the 9th against the Cubs' Adbert Alzolay, Martini's solo shot tied the game at 2 in a 3-2 Reds win.

Nick Martini does a great job not letting his eyes get sped up in this AB. RHP Alzolay misses hard/in twice before going to his heavily favored SL (40% to LHH), & Martini is all over it.



Goes down to get it with the back shoulder as he turns inside & up through the spin🔥 pic.twitter.com/XmJBOhcDQj — Lee Sponseller (@LeeSponz12) September 4, 2023

August 18, 2023: Christian Encarnacion-Strand

Encarnacion-Strand's fourth career home run was a walk-off shot against Toronto's Jordan Hicks in a 1-0 Cincinnati win.

July 6, 2023: Nick Senzel

Tied at 3 with the Nats in the top of the 10th, Senzel hit a two-run shot off of Hunter Harvey to give Cincinnati a 5-3 lead in a 5-4 win.

June 30, 2023: Matt McLain

The Reds trailed the Padres 4-2 in the bottom of the 10th at GABP before McLain's two-out, two-run homer off of Ray Kerr drove in Tyler Stephenson to tie the game at 4.

June 30, 2023: Spencer Steer

After McLain's home in the 10th tied the game at 4, the Reds and Padres were tied at 5 in the bottom of the 11th when Steer launched a two-out, two-run, walk-off homer off of Drew Carlton.

June 7, 2023: Will Benson

Benson's first big-league home run was a two-run, walk-off shot off of the Dodgers' Evan Phillips to score Jake Fraley in an 8-6 Cincinnati win.

Will Benson is the first Red since Drew Stubbs on August 20, 2009 to hit a walk-off homer for his first career homer. 🤩@budweiserusa pic.twitter.com/qhdm743RHs — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 8, 2023

May 12, 2023: Jake Fraley

With the game tied at 4 in the top of the 9th in Miami, Fraley hit a three-run shot off of Dylan Floro in Cincinnati's 7-4 win.

April 26, 2023: Nick Senzel

Senzel's two-run, walk-off homer off of the Rangers' Jonathan Hernandez in the bottom of the 9th of a 3-3 game lifted the Reds to a 5-3 win.

Sweep sweep! 🧹



Nick Senzel walks it off for the series sweep #ATOBTTR pic.twitter.com/BD2RREAp5K — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) April 26, 2023

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Reds' last 12 lead-changing HRs include 3 by Spencer Steer