Cincinnati Reds, Jonathan India fail to strike deal, head to arbitration $800,000 apart

Jonathan India during a game in September.

Whatever Jonathan India’s future with the Cincinnati Reds might look like, the right-now part looks like a lot of cold, hard business.

India, one of the two most tenured position players on the team, is headed to an arbitration hearing against the club after the sides failed to reach an agreement by Thursday night’s deadline for arbitration-eligible players to exchange figures with clubs.

Reds arbitration Cincinnati Reds avoid arbitration with Fraley, Young, Antone, Sims and Stephenson

Reds signing Cincinnati Reds bring home Brent Suter, sign Moeller alum to $3 million deal for 2024

Reds season outlook How Cincinnati Reds plan to beat odds again in 2024 with underwhelming, overlooked moves

Barring a break from policy, India will be the first Reds player in two years to go to a salary arbitration hearing with the club after he filed a $4 million figure; the Reds filed a $3.2 million offer.

The Reds follow MLB's prevailing “file-and-trial” policy of cutting off negotiations once figures are exchanged.

Infielder Jonathan India submitted a salary arbitration figure of $4 million while the Reds' figure was $3.2 million. India made $760,000 in 2023.

The Reds beat right-hander Lucas Sims in arbitration two years ago, the reliever getting $1.2 million instead of the $1.6 million he sought. Arbitrators are allowed only to choose one figure or the other after hearing arguments in a case.

For India — one of 23 MLB players to exchange figures with their clubs Thursday night — the contentious first trip through the arbitration process represents just the latest seminar in a business-of-baseball education that began with trade rumors in July.

The 2021 National League Rookie of the Year said he was blindsided by revelations of trade talks at that time and needed a day to regroup before talking about it.

Reds Pete Rose Bud Harrelson, who once fought Pete Rose, dies at 79

Reds offseason signing Newest Cincinnati Reds free agent on team's spending: "That means they really want it."

“That was just because it was my first time going through it,” India said during Redsfest last month, when he seemed in a better frame of mind, even after his name made the rounds in rumors again early in the offseason.

These days? “I go with the flow," he said.

India, whose presence in the clubhouse and at or near the top of the lineup were keys to last year’s success for the Reds, met with club officials during Redsfest about his status with the club — including the likelihood he’ll move from second base to outfield and DH much of the 2024 season.

That’s a result of last year’s burst of infield prospects to arrive in the Reds’ infield as well as the free agent signing of corner infielder Jeimer Candelario.

The addition of free agent infielder Jeimer Candelario further crowded what was a full infield, making Jonathan India a candidate for time in the outfield or designated hitter.

“You know where you stand with these people,” he said of team president Nick Krall and his front office staff. “They’re a very honest team. Very honest front office. They don’t lie to you here.”

Now comes what might be the hardest part of the business of the game for him: the critical rationale those front office people will make in a hearing to justify paying him the lower figure they filed rather than the $4 million he seeks.

Hearings are scheduled between Jan. 29 and Feb. 16.

The Reds are 19-15 in arbitration hearings since 1980 but have lost three of the last five over the past decade.

India, who made $760,000 in 2023, was one of six arbitration-eligible Reds this winter and the only one who didn’t reach agreement with the team on a 2024 contract Thursday.

On a day the Reds also added another free agent left-hander to their bullpen in Moeller grad Brent Suter, they reached the following agreements with their other five arb guys:

Sims ($2.85 million)

Catcher Tyler Stephenson ($2.525 million)

Outfielder Jake Fraley ($2.15 million)

Reliever Alex Young ($1.16 million)

Reliever Tejay Antone ($830,000)

The deal for Suter, 34, is for one year, $3 million, pending a physical. It pays $2.5 million in 2024 salary with a $500,000 buyout on a $3.5 million club option for 2025.

He’s the sixth big-league free agent signed by the Reds this winter, the team committing $108.25 million to the group (biggest contract: corner infielder Candelario’s three-year, $45 million deal).

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Lineup, clubhouse leader Jonathan India headed to arbitration vs. Reds