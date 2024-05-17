Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz steals show against Dodgers' Ohtani in LA

LOS ANGELES – The first time Elly De La Cruz played against Shohei Ohtani, last summer in Anaheim, he playfully poked the superstar in the arm with his finger because, he said, he wanted to figure out if Ohtani was real.

Upon arriving this week for the reunion in Los Angeles – where Ohtani’s making $700 million to play for the next 10 years – De La Cruz said he was looking forward to meeting him again.

He hopes they become friends, he said.

Besides, he’s still not sure Ohtani’s human. “I’m still figuring that out,” De La Cruz said.

In the meantime, the budding Cincinnati Reds star upstaged the Dodgers slugger as soon as they took the field to open this weekend’s series — stealing the spotlight from L.A.’s Sho-Time with a career night in his favorite place to play on the road.

On Ohtani's bobblehead night, no less.

De La Cruz singled three times, doubled, walked, stole second base twice, stole third twice and came within inches of tying the franchise record of five stolen bases in a game — getting thrown out on his fifth attempt to end the seventh.

Ohtani drew a first-inning walk, popped up and struck out in three trips before taking the rest of the night off after the rout was on.

“This is my city,” De La Cruz said.

And that was before his epic performance in the Reds’ 7-2 opening salvo of a victory Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.

It’s nights like this that make De La Cruz the one who might need the poke in the arm to determine if he’s real.

At least we’ve got a pretty good idea who the early favorites are to sign him as a free agent after five more seasons with the Reds.

Until then, De La Cruz might have to settle for having Ohtani as a teammate in July at the All-Star game in Texas.

The Reds shortstop’s 30 steals leads MLB by almost double the total of the guy in second place (Jose Caballero of the Rays), and he’s the first to nab 30 in his team’s first 44 games since Kenny Lofton in 1996.

He’s on pace for 110 — which would be the most since Vince Coleman stole that many in 1985 — through he demurs whenever that’s mentioned and says he doesn’t think about numbers.

The career-high four steals Thursday night was the most by a Red since Billy Hamilton had four in a game in 2016. Hamilton (2015) and Ryan Freel (2005) share the franchise record of five in a game.

Elly De La Cruz became the first Red to steal four bases in a game since Billy Hamilton had four in a game in 2016. The four steals were a career high for De La Cruz and gave him a major league-leading 30.

The four hits matched a career-high done three times last year, including when he hit for the cycle in June against the Braves. His previous four-hit game? July 30 in this same place.

“I like it a lot. I like playing here. I feel comfortable,” he said after the big night Thursday.

Comfortable?

“Because this is my city.”

He might be the only guy who loves L.A. more than Randy Newman.

“I like it here because it’s a big city. Big and expensive,” he said, smiling. “And I used to play GTF a lot, and I liked it.”

GTF. Grand Theft Auto. The Los Angeles course.

What other video game would this guy play?

Among the more impressive facts about De La Cruz and the way he’s performing right now are that he’s just 22 and he’s played in just 142 games.

What will the guy who throws 100 mph, runs as fast as anyone in the game and hits baseballs 450 feet look like at 24 if he keeps improving? Or 25, 26 and 27?

“Every time he takes the field — an at-bat, on the base path — I feel like we’re witnessing something special,” teammate Nick Martinez said.

Could he join the best-in-game conversation one day with Ohtani?

“He’s 22 and a switch-hitter, and he’s got power from both sides,” said Martinez, who pitched five one-hit innings as the fourth pitcher in a bullpen game Thursday. “He’s dynamic in every way possible. His strength plays in every aspect of the game.

“Yeah, there’s no doubt if he’s not already one of the faces of baseball, he definitely will be.”

Maybe even better than Ohtani someday?

“With Elly clearly being talented and clearly being very young and at the very beginning of his career, that’s possible,” manager David Bell said.

Asked the same thing, De La Cruz said, “I don’t compare myself to other guys. I just go out there and have fun. I just want to be better than me every day.”

