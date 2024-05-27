Cincinnati Reds ditch Viking helmet, introduce new home run celebration in dugout tunnel

Bally Sports Ohio's Jim Day and MLB on Fox's Ken Rosenthal both reported during Cincinnati's weekend sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers that the Reds have a new home run celebration that takes place in the team tunnel.

That Viking helmet you purchased may have been retired when the Reds hit a homer, as The Enquirer's Charlie Goldsmith reported via Twitter/X. For now, at least.

"It seems the Reds have come up with a new home run celebration," Rosenthal said during Saturday's broadcast. "You see it right here. The dugout emptied when Will Benson hit his home run. They went downstairs. Will Benson sprints downstairs himself, and then they celebrated loudly as he came down there and joined them. Now, they came up with this in the hitters' meeting today. They wanted to do something different. They had been celebrating with a Viking helmet. But it seems now they're doing a little bit of a different vibe."

Day added that Spencer Steer and Luke Maile came up with the celebration, calling it "a great team-bonding thing."

Posts from Twitter/X about the apparent change from the cape and Viking helmet and posing with teammates holding the noodle bat, which started in 2023 when former Reds pitcher Luis Cessa told outfielder Jake Fraley he resembles a Viking:

