Cincinnati Reds cut Mike Moustakas after Curt Casali returns on a one-year contract

Mike Moustakas, who signed the largest free agent deal in Cincinnati Reds history, was designated for assignment Thursday with one year and $22 million remaining in his contract Thursday.

The Reds needed to create a roster spot on the 40-man roster after signing catcher Curt Casali to a one-year, $3.25 million contract with a mutual option for the 2024 season. The Reds tried to trade Moustakas for more than a year to shed his guaranteed salary, but didn't find any takers before designating him for assignment. Following Thursday's move, the Reds have a week to trade him, which is unlikely when he's owed $22 million, or release him.

"We had to look at it more for what our team is next year," Reds General Manager Nick Krall said Thursday. "We’re already paying him. Who is the best fit for our team moving forward. It was a tough decision. They are all tough decisions. They are decisions made about good people and they are career-altering decisions for them. I just think for us, we had to make sure we’re making the best decision for our organization."

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Mike Moustakas (9) fields a groundball during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

Moustakas was the first signing prior to the 2020 season when the Reds made an all-in push toward the playoffs. Lefthanded pitcher Wade Miley, outfielder Shogo Akiyama and right fielder Nick Castellanos followed in an offseason when the Reds spent $164 million for the contracts of those four free agents. Now, none remain in the organization.

The Reds ended up eating the contracts for two of those four free agents before their final seasons, and Castellanos opted out of the final two years of his deal. Akiyama was released at the end of spring training last year when he was owed $8 million.

The four-year, $64 million contract given to Moustakas turned into a bust as he failed to stay healthy and didn't perform well when he was on the field. Moustakas played 184 of a possible 384 regular season games (48%) over the past three years. He totaled only 21 homers and 74 RBI in this three seasons in a Reds uniform compared to the 35 homers and 87 RBI he had with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019.

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Mike Moustakas (9) reacts after flying out in the seventh inning during a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, June 17, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

The Reds hoped Moustakas, who won a World Series with the Kansas City Royals in 2015, would provide power to their lineup and a winning pedigree to their clubhouse, but neither materialized when his injuries piled up. Even with some uncertainty surrounding Joey Votto's readiness for Opening Day after Votto underwent surgery for his left rotator cuff and left bicep, the Reds opted to cut ties with Moustakas before spring training.

Moustakas, in his three seasons with the Reds, totaled a negative-1.8 WAR (wins above replacement), according to Baseball Reference.

"I called him a few hours ago and talked to him," Krall said. "Obviously, (he's) disappointed. He thanked me for the opportunity. He’s a professional guy and good person."

Cincinnati Reds catcher Curt Casali (12) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Reds won, 6-3.

One month after the Reds signed Luke Maile as their backup catcher, they’re adding a third catcher – and a familiar face – to the roster. Casali, 34, spent three seasons with the Reds from 2018-21 and served as a solid backup to Tucker Barnhart.

It's the second signing the Reds completed Thursday, announced a couple of hours after Wil Myers finalized his one-year, $7.5 million contract, which also included a mutual option for 2024.

“We had conversations with him when we were talking to Luke," Krall said. "Frankly, I like Curt as a guy. He fits well on a team. He works well with the staff, it’s something we’ve known. He’s very good with the pitchers. (Pitching coach Derek Johnson) has comfort with him. David (Bell) has comfort with him. He’s a guy that can just slot right in and do what he needs to do and help our young starters get better. He also provides some offense, especially against left-handed pitching.”

Cincinnati Reds catcher Curt Casali (12) hits a single in the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

Casali's signing gives the Reds two veteran catchers to work behind Tyler Stephenson, who was limited to 50 games last year because of multiple injuries. Stephenson will likely see a little more at first base and designated hitter if the Reds enter the season with three catchers on their 26-man roster, but a veteran catching group is important to the Reds with a rotation that could be one of the youngest in the league.

Casali totaled 57 games last season with the San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners, dealt to Seattle at the trade deadline. He spent time on the 10-day injured list with a concussion and a right oblique strain while batting .203 with five homers, four doubles and 17 RBI in 176 plate appearances.

During Casali’s seasons with the Reds, he was well-liked among the pitching staff and hit well in a backup role. He’s never played more than 84 games in a season, but the Reds didn’t receive much value from their backup catchers after Stephenson went down with his injury last season.

Starting pitchers Nick Lodolo and Hunter Greene raved about Austin Romine’s impact on them at the end of their rookie seasons, by far the most experienced catcher they worked with. Developing pitchers is key to any team’s rebuild and it’s possible Brandon Williamson and Levi Stoudt debut in the rotation next summer after they were added to the 40-man roster in November.

The Reds released Casali following the 2020 season when they were slashing payroll, which paved Stephenson’s path to a regular role on the roster in 2021. Keeping Stephenson healthy, whether he catches 75 games or receives a chunk of playing time at another position, is critical for a Reds team that didn’t produce much offense following the trade deadline.

"We are excited about this," Krall said, "because it allows you to put Tyler in the lineup just about every day."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Mike Moustakas cut, free agent Curt Casali returns to Cincinnati Reds