Cincinnati Reds come from behind to beat Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Matt McLain (9), who grew up 10 minutes from the Angels' stadium, celebrates with Spencer Steer after hitting a home run in his first big-league at-bat at his hometown ballpark.

ANAHEIM — Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt McLain grew up a Los Angeles Angels fan, about 10 minutes from Angel Stadium. He stayed close to home when he went to college at UCLA, before the Reds eventually drafted him in the first round two years ago.

“It’ll be cool,” he said simply of playing his first big-league game at his hometown ballpark with dozens of friends and family in the seats behind the visitors dugout.

McLain then hit an opposite-field home run off former All-Star Lucas Giolito in his first hometown at-bat as a big-leaguer.

Talk about cool.

If it wasn’t exactly a tone-setter, the personal and explosive moment turned into a big part of the Reds’ 4-3 victory over the Angels to open an important 10-game west coast swing.

Graham Ashcraft (7-8) survived back-to-back homers by ex-Reds Brandon Drury and Mike Moustakas in the second inning, and another by Logan O’Hoppe in the third, to get through seven innings with the lead, thanks to teammates taking advantage of a two-out error to score three times in the fifth.

Ashcraft finished with a career-high 10 strikeouts.

Will Benson led off the Reds’ big fourth with a walk, and one out later TJ Friedl doubled him to third. After McLain struck out, Elly De La Cruz bounced an easy hopper to rookie first-baseman Nolan Schanuel, who lost the ball off his glove as De La Cruz tore down the line.

Both runners scored on the play to tie the game. And when Spencer Steer followed with a double into the left field corner, De La Cruz scored the go-ahead run.

It was just the sixth win in 18 games for the Reds in August, allowing them to keep pace with the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central and pick up a game on the second-place Chicago Cubs (now a half-game back of the Cubs).

Next up for the Reds: Facing two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani pitching for the Angels in the opener of Wednesday’s doubleheader.

“It’ll be cool,” McLain said.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Reds beat Los Angeles Angels to open important trip