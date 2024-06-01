Cincinnati Reds-Chicago Cubs start delayed by rain in Chicago Saturday night

Wrigley Field on Saturday

CHICAGO – The start of the Cincinnati Reds game Saturday night against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field has been delayed by rain.

The game was scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m., EDT, to be broadcast on Fox TV.

A steady rain still fell over the area at scheduled game time with no immediate indication or estimate from the Cubs when the game might start.

Hunter Greene, who is 3-2 with a 3.06 ERA, was to face Cubs left-hander Justin Steele, who is 0-2 with a 4.45 ERA, in Saturday night's game.

The local forecast suggested the system might clear the area by around 9 p.m.

The Reds (25-32) beat the Cubs (28-30) in Friday's series opener 5-4. It was the Reds' fifth win in seven games.

