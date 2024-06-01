Cincinnati Reds-Chicago Cubs start delayed by rain in Chicago Saturday night
CHICAGO – The start of the Cincinnati Reds game Saturday night against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field has been delayed by rain.
The game was scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m., EDT, to be broadcast on Fox TV.
A steady rain still fell over the area at scheduled game time with no immediate indication or estimate from the Cubs when the game might start.
The local forecast suggested the system might clear the area by around 9 p.m.
Reds Cubs Why June boon or June swoon to determine October chances for Cincinnati Reds
The Reds (25-32) beat the Cubs (28-30) in Friday's series opener 5-4. It was the Reds' fifth win in seven games.
Hunter Greene, who is 3-2 with a 3.06 ERA, was to face Cubs left-hander Justin Steele, who is 0-2 with a 4.45 ERA.
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Reds game against Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field delayed