Cincinnati Reds CF TJ Friedl returns to IL after just 6 games because of fractured thumb

TJ Friedl is hit on the left thumb by a pitch in Sunday's game in San Francisco.

ARIZONA – The hits just keep coming for the Cincinnati Reds ‒ and not the kind they’ve desperately sought for the last few weeks.

Just six games back from a lengthy injury absence, Reds lineup catalyst TJ Friedl landed back on the injured list Monday after further testing Monday revealed a fracture in his left thumb, where he was hit by the first pitch of Sunday’s game in San Francisco.

Friedl missed the first six weeks of the season after suffering a fracture March 16 in his right (non-throwing) wrist while trying to make a diving catch in a spring training game.

Taking Friedl’s place on the roster is outfielder Jacob Hurtubise, an undrafted free agent signed after the five-round 2020 draft out of West Point.

Hurtubise, who dealt with a shoulder injury in early April, has played in only nine minor-league games this season, going 7-for-29 (.241) with one home run and four walks.

He will make his MLB debut when he gets in a game for the Reds.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Reds CF TJ Friedl back on IL with fractured thumb