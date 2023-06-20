Cincinnati Reds alone in first place in National League Central for first time since 2021

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto and shortstop Elly De La Cruz

The Cincinnati Reds are in sole possession of first place in the National League Central standings for the first time since April 2021.

With their ninth consecutive win in Monday's series opener against the Colorado Rockies, Cincinnati moved to 38-35 this season. The Milwaukee Brewers fell to 37-35 with a 9-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Reds first baseman Joey Votto homered and drove in three in his first Major League Baseball game since last August.

Social media reactions to the Reds moving atop their division:

Holy crap!



NL Central standings after Monday night:



Reds* 38-35 —

Brewers 37-35 0.5

Pirates 34-37 3.0

Cubs 34-38 3.5

Cardinals 30-43 8.0



*Reds in sole possession of first place for first time since 4/18/21. — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubMLB) June 20, 2023

And with 9 straight wins the @Reds are now in first place in the NL Central. pic.twitter.com/LqqhF6zVNu — MLB (@MLB) June 20, 2023

The Reds have won nine straight games and are in sole possession of first place in the NL Central! pic.twitter.com/92rb6WwvlY — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 20, 2023

Tomorrow morning on Jume 20,2023 when #Reds fans wake-up....their team will be in soul possession of first place in the NL Central ‼️....believe it‼️ — Jim Bowden⚾️🏈 (@JimBowdenGM) June 20, 2023

On June 9, the @Reds were 29-35 and 5.0 games back.



They have since won 9 straight and are now alone in first.



They are the first team in MLB history to go from being 5+ games under .500 and 5.0+ games out of first to being alone in first place in fewer than 10 games. pic.twitter.com/p64QNJ4SnI — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) June 20, 2023

That's 9 straight wins for your 1st-place @Reds! 📈#ATOBTTR — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) June 20, 2023

