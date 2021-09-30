Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder plans to silence the Notre Dame crowd

🗣 Desmond Ridder isn’t worried about the noise pic.twitter.com/7ycWai4NO8 — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 30, 2021

One of the marquee matchups on this week’s college football slate will happen in South Bend, when No. 7 Cincinnati makes the short trip to face No. 9 Notre Dame.

The Bearcats boast one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL draft class, and he’s not short on confidence heading into Saturday’s top-10 road showdown.

Desmond Ridder was asked about the crowd noise at Notre Dame Stadium, and his response made it clear that he plans to send the Fighting Irish faithful home disappointed (via Pro Football Focus).

Ridder passed up the 2021 NFL draft for another season at the college level, giving him a chance to sharpen his skill set before making the jump to the pros. It’s also given him the chance to lead the Bearcats to a potential College Football Playoff berth, something that would be much more likely if his team can pull off this big victory.