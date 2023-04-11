Cincinnati, Penn State and Toledo each land commitment from a 3-star cornerback

The pieces are beginning to fall in place for the class of 2024. This past weekend saw a surge of recruiting in this cycle, including five different quarterbacks making their college commitments.

Then on Monday, a few schools all had the same idea: recruit three-star cornerback prospects from this class with similar builds. Here’s who they are and where they committed.

Zachary Rogers: Wylie E. Groves (Mich.) – Toledo

According to On3, Rogers (6-foot-0, 170 pounds) is ranked No. 27 in the state of Michigan and No. 105 among cornerbacks in his class. 12 other programs made offers, including Central Michigan, Western Michigan and Michigan State.

Antoine Belgrave-Shorter: Mandarin (Fla.) – Penn State

Going by the consensus rankings, Belgrave-Shorter (6-foot-0, 180 pounds) is currently No. 87 overall in Florida. He had 18 other offers on the table, including Florida Atlantic, Miami, UCF, USF and Florida State.

Daniel James: McEachern (Ga.) – Cincinnati

And last but not least, James (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) ranks No. 64 overall in the state of Georgia, according to 247Sports. He had 23 offers all together, including Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern and Georgia State.

