Cincinnati narrowly tops Detroit as market with highest local TV rating for Super Bowl LVI

Lots of Detroit fans tuned in to watch Matthew Stafford play in the Super Bowl.

The local ratings for the major TV markets show that Cincinnati was the market where the highest percentage of viewers were watching the Super Bowl, but Detroit was a close second.

Cincinnati had a 46.1 rating/84 share, meaning 46.1 percent of all households in Cincinnati were watching Super Bowl LVI, and 84 percent of people who were watching TV were watching the Super Bowl.

Detroit was just behind with a 45.9 rating/79 share as Lions fans watched Stafford reach the heights he could never reach in Detroit.

Los Angeles, which was both the Super Bowl host city and the home of the Rams, had a 36.7 rating/77 share. The Los Angeles market is never at the top of the NFL local TV ratings, but that’s a phenomenal local rating for a L.A., representing about five times as many households watching the game as the 46.1 rating in Cincinnati.

Overall, the NFL and NBC have to be very pleased with the audience for the game, which was significantly larger than last year.

