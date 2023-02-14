Cincinnati market had huge viewership for Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl

It would appear Cincinnati Bengals fans heavily tuned into Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chief and Philadelphia Eagles.

Per 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov, Cincinnati was the third-highest metered local market for the Super Bowl, which the Chiefs won in the closing moments.

As Pro Football Talk noted, Fox had hoped it would set a record Sunday night, only to settle at 113 million viewers, still putting it behind Super Bowl XLIX (114.5 million).

Still, the huge viewership from the local Cincinnati area is yet another sign of the hotbed the region is for NFL football right now.

Among those viewers were likely some of the Bengals players who offered thoughts after another controversial Super Bowl ending.

Top metered local markets for Super Bowl LVII, per FOX: 1. Kansas City

2. Philadelphia

3. Cincinnati

4. Detroit

5. Pittsburgh https://t.co/gIrYy1o9oc — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 13, 2023

