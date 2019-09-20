Cincinnati Inc. joins Hendrick Motorsports with 10-year agreement

CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 20, 2019) — Leading machine tool manufacturer Cincinnati Inc. has joined 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports as an official partner with a team record 10-year agreement that will begin in 2019 and run through the 2028 racing season.

Cincinnati will be showcased as primary sponsor of driver Alex Bowman’s No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the Oct. 6 Cup Series playoff race at Dover International Speedway and in two events in 2020. In addition to being named Hendrick Motorsports’ Official Metal Fabrication and Additive Equipment Provider, the Ohio-based company will become a full-season associate sponsor of the team’s entire four-car stable for the next decade.

“We are absolutely thrilled to begin this relationship with Hendrick Motorsports,” said Rakesh Kumar, vice president of sales, service and marketing for Cincinnati Inc., which was founded in the 1890s. “Rick Hendrick’s teams have a long and storied history of winning at every level. We are proud to be associated with that incredible record and partner with another enduring American brand. We look forward to starting off our partnership as a primary sponsor of Alex Bowman and having a presence across all four teams for many years to come.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hendrick Motorsports will utilize Cincinnati’s state-of-the art equipment in the development and construction of its full fleet of race cars, including laser cutting, press brake and additive manufacturing machinery. Cincinnati’s 10-year commitment is the longest single sponsorship pact in the history of the team, which was founded in 1984.

RELATED: Liberty University extends with Byron

Story continues

“Ten years is quite a statement,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “It demonstrates how the Cincinnati team feels about NASCAR and the opportunities the sport presents for their business. From the perspective of our team, it’s a major endorsement of how fantastic the Cincinnati products are and the confidence we have that the relationship will help provide a competitive advantage on the racetrack. We look forward to a lot of trips to Victory Lane together over the next decade.”

In 2019, Bowman secured his second consecutive playoff berth in his second full Cup season with the No. 88 team. The 26-year-old driver won his first Cup-level race June 30 at Chicagoland Speedway and this year has posted personal records in multiple statistical categories.

“The best way we can welcome Cincinnati to Hendrick Motorsports is with a playoff win,” said Bowman, who led 16 laps and recorded a runner-up result at Dover on May 6. “After our performance there earlier this season, I’m excited to get back to Dover and finish one spot better. We’re looking forward to having Cincinnati on board with the No. 88 team.”