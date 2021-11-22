Cincinnati holds off Alabama, Ohio State in latest NCAA Re-Rank 1-130

Cincinnati stays at No. 2 in the USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-130 after a 48-14 win against SMU, fending off challenges from Alabama and Ohio State after one of the defining weekends of the regular season.

No. 1 Georgia beat Charleston Southern 56-7 and is expected to do the same against rival Georgia Tech to end November. There's this top four of the Bulldogs, Bearcats, Crimson Tide and Buckeyes, and there's everyone else.

Rounding out the top 10 are Michigan, Oklahoma State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Baylor. Three of the Power Five leagues — SEC, Big 12 and Big Ten — account for eight of the top 10, joined by one team from the American Athletic (Cincinnati) and one independent (the Fighting Irish).

Cincinnati running back Ethan Wright runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the South Florida at Raymond James Stadium.

The Re-Rank was unkind to three Power Five teams dropping in the 1-130 after painful losses. No. 13 Oregon is down nine after getting blown out by Utah, which hopped up to No. 18. Michigan State is down seven spots to No. 15 after losing by 49 points to C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes. No. 17 Wake Forest fell four after losing to No. 26 Clemson.

Five teams from the Power Five rose 10 or more spots: Utah (up 12), Clemson (11), No. 37 Oregon State (13), No. 59 South Carolina (12) and No. 90 Colorado (13).

And some of the biggest programs in the country continued to slide way down the 1-130. Florida is down 13 to No. 71 after losing to Missouri. The Gators are also down a head coach after firing Dan Mullen late in his fourth season. Texas is down 16 to No. 87 after losing to West Virginia, the Longhorns' sixth consecutive loss under first-year coach Steve Sarkisian.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football NCAA Re-Rank: Cincinnati leads Alabama, Ohio State