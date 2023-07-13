Cincinnati high school football: Top 10 defensive lineman to watch in 2023

The beginning of the high school football season is less than two months away with Northern Kentucky and Ohio each scheduled to kick off on Aug. 18.

Here's a rundown of the top 10 defensive linemen to watch from each side of the river going into the 2023 season.

(This is the fifth of a seven-part series where The Enquirer will list the top 10 players at each positional group. Next up is defensive backs).

Avander Abrams, Lloyd

Lloyd Memorial defensive lineman Avander Abrams (5) helped lead the Juggernauts to the 2022 KHSAA Class 2A state semifinals.

Abrams was a key part of Lloyd's defense that helped the Juggernauts make their first state semifinal appearance since 2003.

Last fall, he recorded 59 tackles and 10 sacks. In addition to wrapping up the opposition's ball carriers, he forced two fumbles and recovered three fumbles, including one in Lloyd's state quarterfinal win over Breathitt County.

Austin Alexander, Cooper

Cooper defensive end Austin Alexander is the top-ranked edge rusher in Kentucky in the class of 2025.

The Cooper junior, nephew of Boone County legend and former NFL MVP Shaun Alexander, is following in his uncle's footsteps. He currently has 12 Division I offers, including Duke, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville and North Carolina. He is a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 edge rusher in Kentucky in the class of 2025.

Last year, Alexander was second on the team with 85 tackles including two tackles for loss. He also led the Jaguars with 11 sacks. He had one interception last season, returning it 18 yards for a touchdown.

Desmond Davis, Gamble Montessori

As a junior last season, Davis ranked second in the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference in total tackles (102), finishing with 15 sacks, a pair of forced fumbles and 35 tackles for loss. He was named third-team All-Ohio after helping the Gators win a CMAC-Blue championship.

Davis had 19 tackles and four sacks in Gamble Montessori's season-opening win over New Miami. He also turned in double-digit tackle efforts against Dayton Christian and Madeira.

Elijah Davis, Lakota West

A 6-foot-1, 285-pound defensive lineman, Davis committed to the University of Akron in June. He also held offers from Eastern Michigan and Bowling Green.

Ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, Davis is tabbed as the No. 81 player in Ohio for the Class of 2024. Last season, Davis had 63 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and ranked fifth in the Greater Miami Conference with 5.5 sacks to help lead Lakota West to another league title and regional finals appearance.

Jared Flood, Covington Catholic

Flood was an all-around defensive talent for the Colonels. He recorded 52 total tackles (five for loss) and three sacks. He also played a part in three turnovers, snagging two interceptions and recovering a fumble during the season.

Ted Hammond, St. Xavier

Ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 14 player in Ohio for the Class of 2024 by 247Sports, Hammond committed to the University of Michigan in January. The 6-foot-5, 258-pound defensive lineman had 22 total offers, including from Cincinnati, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Oklahoma and more.

St. Xavier's Ted Hammond committed to Michigan in January.

Hammond finished last season with 41 tackles, four sacks and seven tackles for loss. He had a season-high two sacks in a 20-17 loss to Moeller and 1.5 sacks plus a season-high 10 tackles in a 16-7 victory over La Salle.

Justin Hill, Winton Woods

The junior is ranked by 247Sports as a three-star recruit and the No. 3 overall player in the Class of 2025. Hill's offer sheet includes nearly 20 Division I programs, including Alabama, Kentucky, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Purdue, USC and Ohio State.

Winton Woods' Justin Hill (22) had 5.5 sacks last season for the Warriors.

The edge rusher had 42 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss last season along with an 80-yard pick six in a 33-7 victory over Loveland. Hill finished his sophomore campaign with a two-sack performance in the playoffs against Kings.

Naim Jackson, La Salle

Another highly touted junior, Jackson is ranked by 247Sports as a three-star recruit and the No. 44 overall player in Ohio for the Class of 2025. Jackson, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound defensive lineman, holds offers from Kentucky and Pittsburgh.

Delan Massey-Wright, Winton Woods

As a sophomore last season, the 6-foot-1, 275-pound defensive lineman ranked second in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference in tackles for loss (20) and sacks (10).

Massey-Wright finished the year with 64 total tackles and was named first-team All-Ohio in Division II. Massey-Wright had 4.5 sacks in a 46-6 victory over Turpin last year and registered a pair of sacks and three tackles for loss in a 35-13 victory over La Salle.

Elias Rudolph, Taft

Rudolph, a defensive end, transferred to Deerfield Beach in Florida but has plans to suit up again for the Senators this fall to end his prep career.

Just over a week ago outside of Taft High School, Rudolph committed to the University of Michigan after trimming his offer sheet of over two dozen programs to Pittsburgh and Miami along with the Wolverines. Rudolph is ranked by 247Sports as a four-star recruit.

Four-star defensive end Elias Rudolph committed to the University of Michigan on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Rudolph, a two-time first-team All-Ohio selection and the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, racked up 87 tackles and 17.5 sacks last season. Rudolph helped lead Taft to the Division IV, Region 16 championship game. He had a sack, two tackles for a loss and blocked a punt which he returned for a 24-yard touchdown in Taft's 44-14 win over McNicholas in the regional semifinals. He has over 200 tackles and 33.5 sacks for his prep career.

Best of the rest

Ethan Kent, Royce Rachel, Badin; Xavier Campbell, Beechwood; Talon Armacost, Bethel-Tate; Henry Goering, Bishop Brossart; Chris'Jen Dickey, CCPA; Carson Yackey, Cincinnati Country Day; Oliver Deardorf, Clark Montessori; Brighton Rodman, Clinton-Massie; Brycen Robertson, Edgewood; Trey Verdon, Hamilton; Kelyn Dallio, Harrison; Carson Shelton, Highlands; Quinten Wagers, Tanner Smith, Lebanon; Lawson Wade, Mariemont; Aysa Hinkston, Mt. Healthy; Jimmy Breeze, Oak Hills; Patton Johnson, Reading; Derrick Rack, Ross; Dillon Smith, Ryle; Graham Hodge, Summit Country Day; Jahad Jabar, Sycamore; Mike Branch, Taylor; Donovan Gayle, Walnut Hills; Matt Wilkerson, Waynesville; Carter Lucas, West Clermont; Austin Sipple, Williamsburg; Cameron Jackson, Winton Woods; Deuce Wiley, Wyoming

